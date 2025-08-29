Over/Unders for WVU’s Opener: Points, Turnovers, and QB Carousel Predictions
Every Friday on the In the Gun podcast, we close out our "Phil Steele Friday" episode with some over/unders created by my co-host Jed Drenning. He came out of the gate with three tough ones for this week's matchup between West Virginia and Robert Morris.
WVU over/under 50.5 points
Schuyler: I think it’s going to be pushing right up against that. Because of how many uncertainties there are and how many players could be playing in this game, how many quarterbacks, I’ll go under. I think it’s going to be right there, right up against that number.
Jed: I was going to go under, but now, to be contrary, I’ll have to go over.
WVU has only forced four turnovers in a game one time since 2019. Over/under 3.5 turnovers in Zac Alley’s first game as a defensive coordinator at West Virginia?
Schuyler: I think it’s a big ask. You could look at it from two angles. There’s a lot of new guys on the defensive side of the ball, and they’ve got to learn how to play together. But on the Robert Morris side of this, it’s the same thing. Let’s go over. Let’s get a little crazy. Maybe Zac Alley’s craziness stirs the quarterback’s mind up a little bit.
Jed: I’ll go under. In large measure, because I think what Robert Morris is going to plan to do is shrink the game and take the air out of it. They don’t want to get too crazy or exotic with what they do offensively. You hope to have them off schedule a bit, which could lead to turnovers, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s 3rd and 11 and we see a draw play.
Over/under on how many quarterbacks play in the game? 3.5
Schuyler: I’ll go over. The more I think about it, there’s only going to be so many games this season where if you want to play the young guys and not be too concerned about it, this is going to be the obvious one, right? We may see all five in this game.
Jed: I’m going to go over. Heck with it. Let’s have some fun with it. I’m going over. You’re on to something. You’re not going to have many opportunities from a competitive standpoint, and you hope you separate early in this game, but my point is, it doesn’t even matter. If it’s 3-0 halfway through the second quarter, they’re going to be inserting different quarterbacks. If it’s 38-0, I think they’re going to be inserting different quarterbacks. He wants to get a look at these guys who have earned the right to get snaps.”
