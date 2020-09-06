Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

11 Mountaineers Inducted Into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame

The West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame inducted 11 new members into the class of 2020 in an announcement by Athletics Director Shane Lyons Saturday morning bringing the total to 208 members. Due to COVID-19, there will be no induction ceremony this fall. This year’s class will be inducted along with the 2021 class during the 2021 football season.

Expectations for Jarret Doege as WVU's Starting QB

The battle for the starting quarterback job is officially over. On Thursday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced that redshirt junior Jarret Doege will be the team's starter for their season opener next Saturday vs Eastern Kentucky.

True Freshmen Who Will Be Difference Makers in 2020

Over the last month or so, many newcomers have been impressing the coaching staff and for a team that is still fairly young, several true freshmen are going to have an opportunity to play and make an impact early in their career.

Mountaineers March for Unity, Equality, and Change

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, which was recently assembled by West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons, organized a march from the WVU Coliseum to the REC Center last Sunday afternoon.

