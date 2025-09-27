Mountaineer Postgame Show: Utah 48, West Virginia 14
For the second consecutive week, the West Virginia Mountaineers were blown out, this time at the hands of the Utah Utes. This time, however, there is a glimmer of hope. Redshirt freshman quarterback Khalil Wilkins provided a spark in the second half for the offense, completing 3/6 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 39 yards on nine carries, including a long of 17.
Tonight on The Walk Thru Game Day Show, former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon and I recap the blowout loss and discuss some of our biggest takeaways from the game, which include...
Is Wilkins the guy?
It's only one game, but it's hard to think anyone else should start next Friday against BYU, who is not named Khalil Wilkins. He's not going to immediately solve all of West Virginia's shortcomings on the offensive side of the ball, but he's young and talented — develop him and build with the young core.
Defense takes a step back
Zac Alley's unit didn't play all that great last week in Lawrence, but it wasn't horrible. This week, it was. Utah had its way with the Mountaineers, slinging it around and running it whenever they wanted. Is this concerning or just a one-game anomaly?
O-line changes
Right guard Kimo Makane'ole and right tackle Ty'Kieast Crawford continued to struggle, but backups Donovan Haslem and Malik Agbo showed some promising things. Can WVU turn back to the veterans? Or is it time to switch to the duo of Haslem/Agbo on the right side?
The Mountaineers will be back in action next Friday on the road at BYU.
Football season show schedule:
Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays
Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game
