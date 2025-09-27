Pregame Injury Update on West Virginia RB Tye Edwards for Utah Game
We are roughly 90 minutes from teeing the ball up between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Utah Utes in Morgantown. Both teams are entering this matchup coming off of blowout losses and are looking to pick up their first league win of the season.
Just moments ago, both teams submitted their final injury report to the league office for today's game.
The full injury report from Friday night
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Jahiem White, RB Cyncir Bowers, WR Jaden Bray, OL Cooper Young, S Julien Horton
GAMETIME DECISION: RB Tye Edwards, C Landen Livingston
Utah
OUT: S Rabbit Evans, WR Daidren Zipperer, S Josh Sovereign, OL Isaiah Garcia, DE Paul Fitzgerald, DT Aliki Vimahi
My two cents
I'm not sure we'll see Edwards play with his status still being in question all week and not hearing positive things from head coach Rich Rodriguez on Monday/Tuesday. That said, it's possible he feels comfortable enough to push through it and play.
If Edwwards is out, this game is going to have to produce a breakout game from someone in that room, be it Diore Hubbard, Kannon Katzer, Tyler Jacklich, or even Clay Ash. The quarterbacks will also play a huge part in the run game, especially with Nicco Marchiol sidelined with a foot injury. Jaylen Henderson will get the start, while Max Brown, Khalil Wilkins, and Scotty Fox will be ready to rotate into the game at any given moment.
If WVU fails to reach the century mark in rushing, it's going to be an extremely long day offensively. If I'm being completely honest, that number may need to be 150+ in order for the Mountaineers to truly have a chance at pulling off the upset. Henderson can sling it around, but they're going to have to lean on the ground game to open things up, even with limited options available at running back.
West Virginia and Utah will kick things off at roughly 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Be sure to tune into the Mountaineer Postgame Show on our YouTube channel (West Virginia On SI) directly after the game.
