Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia Drilled by UCF

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon recap the Mountaineers' loss to UCF.

Schuyler Callihan

Rich Rodriguez and the boys will be flying back to Morgantown this evening in a sour mood, following another disappointing loss, dropping to UCF 45-13.

True freshman Scotty Fox Jr. got the start at quarterback, but it didn't take long for Rodriguez to get Khalil Wilkins in the game. Once UCF realized Wilkins wasn't posing much of a threat in the passing game, they keyed in on the ground game, creating trouble for Wilkins and the WVU offense. Both split time in the second half, but Wilkins exited the game with an injury late in the fourth quarter.

This evening on the Mountaineer Postgame Show, Eugene Napoleon and I discuss what went wrong, why the future looks bleak, and what the offense needs to do to produce better results.

If you haven't yet, please go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and subscribe. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.

Tomorrow morning, I'll have the "Morning After" episode published on Between The Eers, further breaking down the game.

Football season show schedule (normal weeks):

Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays

Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game

Published
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

