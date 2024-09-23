Mountaineers Now

Neal Brown Shares Injury Update on WVU DB Aubrey Burks

Some good news on the West Virginia star defender.

Schuyler Callihan

Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In the first half of West Virginia's Big 12 opener this past Saturday against Kansas, safety Aubrey Burks went down on the sideline. He was placed in a neck brace and then carted off the field with an undisclosed injury.

In his postgame press conference, WVU head coach Neal Brown provided a promising update on Burks.

“He had an upper-body injury. it must have happened during a play, but he didn’t have the symptoms until he came out. He’s back. He was in the locker room. I happened to look down as we were getting ready to kickoff after the final touchdown and he was walking out. He’s in good spirits. All the tests were clear, so very thankful on that.”

West Virginia has a bye this week which comes at a great time as Burks and several other Mountaineers are pretty banged up. Brown did not go into detail as to whether or not Burks will be available for next week's road game at Oklahoma State. Having the extra time off to recover should certainly help though.

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated.

