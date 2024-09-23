Neal Brown After Kansas Win: 'We've Got Garrett Greene and They Don't'
Since taking over as the West Virginia starting quarterback at the tail end of the 2022 season, Garrett Greene has been one of the most effective two-minute operators in all of college football.
He had the drive in the Houston game to give them the lead prior to the Hail Mary, had a two-minute drive to end the half against Baylor, and then one at the end to win it, and then this past Saturday he delivered once again using his legs for much of the drive before hitting Rodney Gallagher for the go-ahead score.
In his postgame on-field interview with ESPN, WVU head coach Neal Brown was asked what the key was at the end of the game to get the W. He responded, "We've got Garrett Greene and they don't. I'm serious. He's got a special quality. There's nobody better in two-minute offense than we've been the last two years."
Brown did note in his postgame press conference, however, that Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is "a great player," and said as much throughout the week leading up to the game. It wasn't a diss toward the Jayhawk signal caller whatsoever. More of a compliment to how talented Greene is in winning time.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Small Gameday Change by Jordan Lesley Led to More Defensive Success for WVU
Neal Brown Shares Injury Update on WVU DB Aubrey Burks
Rodney Gallagher Calls Game-Winning TD One of the 'Biggest Moments of My Life'