Rodney Gallagher Calls Game-Winning TD One of the 'Biggest Moments of My Life'
That first touchdown is always special, but for West Virginia wide receiver Rodney Gallagher III, it was extra special. It came in a big-time moment and would end up being the game-winner over Kansas.
“He’s kind of been one of those guys throughout his career when the ball seems to find him in big moments. It’s never too big for him," said WVU head coach Neal Brown. "I knew he was special when he steps up, and he didn’t do this once he did this twice in the WPIAL, at Pitt’s basketball arena, and knocked down free throws to win. If you can do that in that type of atmosphere, that speaks to what kind of competitor you are especially when games are on the line. I’m not surprised. I’m happy for him.”
Shortly after making the grab and running into the end zone, Gallagher paused and just stared at the crowd for a few seconds before celebrating with his teammates. He grew up a Mountaineer fan and was experiencing a lifelong dream coming true.
“I was just super excited…my first one. In a moment like that, it’s hard to take all of it in. It was one of the biggest moments of my life and I’m glad I got it for the game-winner.
“We worked that play on Tuesday and it was kind of the same scenario that we did in practice with me and GG. So, I was kind of already used to it and I knew what I was expecting because of how the defense played. So when the ball was in the air, I had to be patient, get my hands together, look it all the way in, and go make a play after it was caught.”
Gallagher didn't play any defensive snaps in the game due to not having taken any practice reps there throughout the practice week. With Preston Fox nursing an injury, they couldn't afford to lose more snaps with Gallagher on a bit of a pitch count. Moving forward, Gallagher will continue to see time on both sides of the football.
