New Projected WVU Offensive Depth Chart with Full Analysis and Insights

We are now officially one week into the madness that is the transfer portal. More additions are on the way for West Virginia, as they are far from being done. That said, now is a good time to look at where things stand on the offensive side of the ball and see where help is still needed.

QB: Michael Hawkins Jr., Scotty Fox Jr., Max Brown, Jyron Hughley, John Johnson III, Wyatt Brown, Max Anderson

Landing Hawkins was a huge get for the offense. He's a true dual-threat, which he put on full display against Auburn last season. I'm still a big believer in Scotty Fox Jr., and I do expect he'll be given a chance. For now, I'm leaning toward the Oklahoma transfer.

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Martavious Boswell, Christopher Talley, Lawrence Autry, SirPaul Cheeks, Andre Devine

My goodness, what a one-two punch this could be. Amari Latimer is going to be a stud in Rich Rod's offense. It's more of a matter of when that will take place. He may be inexperienced, but he's got tremendous potential. Cook is the nation's leading rusher and can handle a heavy workload if the young bucks aren't quite ready. He toted the rock 295 times in 2025 for Jax State.

WR (X): Prince Strachan, TaRon Francis, John Neider, Landon Drumm, Malachi Thompson

Cam Vaughn out, Prince Strachan and TaRon Francis in. With all due respect to the departed Vaughn, this is a win for WVU. Strachan offers a long, big frame that can be a deep ball threat for the quarterback. Francis, a heralded recruit out of high school, will contribute and have an opportunity to take the starting job in 2027.

WR (SL): Kedrick Triplett, Armoni Weaver, Cyrus Traugh, Greg Wilfred

I'm curious to see what WVU does here because, beyond Triplett, I'm not sure there's anyone who is game-ready. At least in Week 1, that is. Troy transfer DJ Epps has played some in the slot, so perhaps he's an option. The same goes for UConn transfer John Neider.

WR (Z): Jaden Bray, DJ Epps, Keon Hutchins, Robert Oliver, Charlie Hanafin

Bray will need to receive a medical waiver in order to return, but given how eligibility is going these days, it's hard to see how he doesn't get last year back. For now, I'll slide Epps in as the No. 2 with the speedy Keon Hutchins closely behind him. They may move one of Epps/Hutchins to the slot to increase playing time. Maybe even Matt Sieg sees some time here eventually.

TE: Ryan Ward, Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush, Carter Zuliani, Colin McBee, Xavier Anderson

I have a feeling, at some point, we're going to see an addition here. Ryan Ward is the only one who has seen offensive reps at the collegiate level, which is not a comfortable spot to be in. Keep an eye on this spot.

LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay, Jonas Muya, Philip Bowser

Krahe is the present, Muya is the future. Despite being a part of a bad o-line group in 2025, Krahe was one of the two most consistent pieces. For a first-year starter in the Big 12, I thought he held his own.

LG: Wes King, Cameron Griffin, Rhett Morris, Lamarcus Dillard

King, the Wyoming transfer, hasn't allowed a single sack in three years, which is a massive improvement from the production the Mountaineers got out of this spot in 2025. Jax State transfer Cameron Griffin will be a rock-solid number two who can play all five positions up front.

C: Landen Livingston, Cameron Griffin, Lamarcus Dillard

Livingston is without question the starter, but the backup spot remains to be determined. It could be a mixture of some guards taking snaps (literally) here, or there may be another portal addition on the way.

RG: Devin Vass, Josh Aisosa, Camden Goforth, Brandon Homady

Vass comes to Morgantown with starting experience in the Big 12, having spent the beginning of his career at Kansas State. He, too, did not allow a sack this fall. Behind him, Aisosa appears to be the clear No. 2, while Camden Goforth is a developmental piece who has the look of a multi-year starter.

RT: Carsten Casady, Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Deshawn Woods, Aidan Woods

I'm not 100% sure, but I would assume the addition of UConn transfer Carsten Casady means incoming freshman Kevin Brown won't start Week 1. He could take over the job at some point, however.

