Nicco Marchiol’s Season Could Go Two Ways — Here Are the Stat Projections
This year, as you can imagine, is more difficult than ever when it comes to trying to predict how this West Virginia team or a certain individual will do. No one has any idea as to what the depth chart will look like or how the chemistry is for a team that has over 70 newcomers.
Earlier in the week, we took our best guess as to how the team will do, and today, I'm going to give my best projection for the guy who I believe will be the starting quarterback — Nicco Marchiol.
To prepare for both scenarios, I'm giving a prediction for Marchiol where he splits time and is the full-time guy.
Splitting time with Jaylen Henderson or another QB
Passing: 101/172 (58%) for 1,272 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, 7.4 YPA
Rushing: 58 carries, 209 yards, 4 TDs
Even in the event Rich Rod rolls in another quarterback or two, I still expect Marchiol to be the guy who takes the bulk...well, maybe I should say the majority of the snaps. The completion percentage isn't anything to jump up and down about, but when rotating QBs, it's expected to see a percentage south of 60% as guys just can't get into a rhythm. In all of the years where Rodriguez was in his first season at a Division I school and played multiple quarterbacks, only two had a completion percentage of 60% or higher.
Full-time starter
Passing: 191/315 (60%) for 2,394 yards, 16 TDs, 7 INTs, 7.6 YPA
Rushing: 89 carries, 329 yards, 7 TDs
Alright, now the good stuff. Here, Marchiol cements himself as QB1 and takes 90% or more of the snaps at QB. Last year at Jax State, Rich Rod threw it 314 times total, and 293 times with his starter, Tyler Huff. After hearing positive things about the receivers and the uncertainties of the o-line, I think we'll see WVU throw it a little more than expected. Rich even stated that it could be the case a couple of weeks ago, so I have Marchiol right up against the total pass attempts Jax State had as a team. Jaylen Henderson and Max Brown's attempts will push the total to the neighborhood of 350 or so.
Sixteen passing touchdowns doesn't sound like a lot, but it would tie Garrett Greene for the most TD passes by a Mountaineer QB since 2022. Also, factor in big numbers from Jahiem White and potentially Diore Hubbard, and going much higher seems like a major ask, especially for year one.
