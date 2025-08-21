Mountaineers Now

What Rich Rodriguez’s 8 Previous D-I Stops Say About WVU’s QB Plan and Projected Production

Sorting through some of the trends Rich Rod has in year one with quarterbacks.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI
Year one for a new head coach is always interesting. You have a blend of excitement and worry, understanding you have no idea what you truly have until you take the field against another opponent.

Next Saturday, we'll see Rich Rodriguez back on the sidelines in Morgantown as West Virginia opens the 2025 campaign against Robert Morris. Still, we have no clue as to who will start the game at quarterback and how many he plans on playing. Assuming the game gets out of hand, which it should, we'll likely see two guys under center, possibly three.

If you comb through the history of Rodriguez's first year at every stop at the Division I level, you'll notice a trend — multiple QBs play. That could be the case here this season with Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, and Max Brown all having some experience at the collegiate level.

Another thing you'll notice is that throwing the ball has been a bit of a chore in year one, with many of his quarterbacks living in the mid-50s in terms of completion percentage. At his eight D-I stops, only three QBs finished the season at 60% or higher: Brandon Streeter (Clemson), Matt Scott (Arizona), and Chandler Rogers (UL Monroe). It's also worth noting Streeter split time with Woodrow Dantzler that season.

We all know Rich Rod typically has a run-first approach, and that showed up especially in year one at each stop. There were only two instances where his quarterback threw for 20 or more touchdowns. Shaun King (Tulane) and Matt Scott (Arizona). In years where multiple quarterbacks played, they never combined to reach the 20 mark.

Here's a timeline of how quarterbacks have done in Rodriguez's first year at a Division I program.

1997 - Shaun King, Tulane

Shaun King
Tulane Athletic

Passing: 199/363 (54.8%) 2,567 yards, 24 TDs, 14 INTs, 7.1 YPA

Rushing: 124 carries, 511 yards, 5 TDs

1999 - Woody Dantzler/Brandon Streeter, Clemson

Dantzler

Woodrow Dantzler
Clemson Football

Passing: 111/195 (56.9%) 1,501 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 7.7 YPA

Rushing: 137 carries, 580 yards, 4 TDs

Streeter

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter walks around the stadium before the team's game against Iowa State at the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl. 2021-12-29-brandon streeter / Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Passing: 111/164 (67.7%) 1,165 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 7.1 YPA

Rushing: 38 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD

2001 - Brad Lewis/Rasheed Marshall, West Virginia

Lewis

Brad Lewis
WVU Athletics Communication

Passing: 135/237 (57%) 1,339 yards, 7 TDs, 9 INTs, 5.6 YPA

Rushing: 54 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD

Marshall

Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2004; Orlando, FL, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Rasheed Marshall. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Imagn Images (©) Copyright 2004 by Preston Mack / Imagn Images

Passing: 41/79 (51.9%) 327 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs, 4.1 YPA

Rushing: 48 carries, 210 yards, 3 TDs

2008 - Steven Threet/Nick Sheridan, Michigan

Threet

Steven Threet
Michigan Football

Passing: 102/200 (51%) 1,105 yards, 9 TDs, 7 INTs, 5.5 YPA

Rushing: 76 carries, 201 yards, 2 TDs

Sheridan

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies tight ends coach Nick Sheridan against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Passing: 63/137 (46%) 613 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs, 4.5 YPA

Rushing: 42 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD

2012 - Matt Scott, Arizona

Imagn Images
Dec. 15, 2012; Albuquerque, NM, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Matt Scott with the offensive player of the game award against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the 2012 New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Imagn Images

Passing: 301/499 (60.3%) 3,620 yards, 27 TDs, 14 INTs, 7.3 YPA

Rushing: 113 carries, 506 yards, 6 TDs

2019 - Matt Corral/John Rhys Plumlee, Ole Miss

Corral

Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) makes a throw against the Baylor Bears in the second quarter in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Passing: 105/178 (59%) 1,362 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 7.7 YPA

Rushing: 57 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD

Plumlee

Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) takes the field against the Louisiana State Tigers in the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Passing: 79/150 (52.7%) 910 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 6.1 YPA

Rushing: 154 carries, 1,023 yards, 12 TDs

2021 - Chandler Rogers/Rhett Rodriguez, UL Monroe

Rogers

Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2022; West Point, New York, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Passing: 112/179 (62.6%) 1,311 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 7.3 YPA

Rushing: 139 carries, 367 yards, 1 TD

Rodriguez

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Rhett Rodriguez (4) warms up against LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Passing: 70/137 (51.1%) 799 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 5.8 YPA

Rushing: 35 caries, 45 yards, 0 TDs

2022 - Zion Turner, Jacksonville State

Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Turner takes part in drills during the Jax State Spring game in Jacksonville, Alabama. April 19, 2024. / Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Passing: 111/201 (55.2%) 1,737 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs, 8.6 YPA

Rushing: 114 carries, 645 yards, 13 TDs

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

