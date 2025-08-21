What Rich Rodriguez’s 8 Previous D-I Stops Say About WVU’s QB Plan and Projected Production
Year one for a new head coach is always interesting. You have a blend of excitement and worry, understanding you have no idea what you truly have until you take the field against another opponent.
Next Saturday, we'll see Rich Rodriguez back on the sidelines in Morgantown as West Virginia opens the 2025 campaign against Robert Morris. Still, we have no clue as to who will start the game at quarterback and how many he plans on playing. Assuming the game gets out of hand, which it should, we'll likely see two guys under center, possibly three.
If you comb through the history of Rodriguez's first year at every stop at the Division I level, you'll notice a trend — multiple QBs play. That could be the case here this season with Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, and Max Brown all having some experience at the collegiate level.
Another thing you'll notice is that throwing the ball has been a bit of a chore in year one, with many of his quarterbacks living in the mid-50s in terms of completion percentage. At his eight D-I stops, only three QBs finished the season at 60% or higher: Brandon Streeter (Clemson), Matt Scott (Arizona), and Chandler Rogers (UL Monroe). It's also worth noting Streeter split time with Woodrow Dantzler that season.
We all know Rich Rod typically has a run-first approach, and that showed up especially in year one at each stop. There were only two instances where his quarterback threw for 20 or more touchdowns. Shaun King (Tulane) and Matt Scott (Arizona). In years where multiple quarterbacks played, they never combined to reach the 20 mark.
Here's a timeline of how quarterbacks have done in Rodriguez's first year at a Division I program.
1997 - Shaun King, Tulane
Passing: 199/363 (54.8%) 2,567 yards, 24 TDs, 14 INTs, 7.1 YPA
Rushing: 124 carries, 511 yards, 5 TDs
1999 - Woody Dantzler/Brandon Streeter, Clemson
Dantzler
Passing: 111/195 (56.9%) 1,501 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 7.7 YPA
Rushing: 137 carries, 580 yards, 4 TDs
Streeter
Passing: 111/164 (67.7%) 1,165 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 7.1 YPA
Rushing: 38 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD
2001 - Brad Lewis/Rasheed Marshall, West Virginia
Lewis
Passing: 135/237 (57%) 1,339 yards, 7 TDs, 9 INTs, 5.6 YPA
Rushing: 54 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD
Marshall
Passing: 41/79 (51.9%) 327 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs, 4.1 YPA
Rushing: 48 carries, 210 yards, 3 TDs
2008 - Steven Threet/Nick Sheridan, Michigan
Threet
Passing: 102/200 (51%) 1,105 yards, 9 TDs, 7 INTs, 5.5 YPA
Rushing: 76 carries, 201 yards, 2 TDs
Sheridan
Passing: 63/137 (46%) 613 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs, 4.5 YPA
Rushing: 42 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD
2012 - Matt Scott, Arizona
Passing: 301/499 (60.3%) 3,620 yards, 27 TDs, 14 INTs, 7.3 YPA
Rushing: 113 carries, 506 yards, 6 TDs
2019 - Matt Corral/John Rhys Plumlee, Ole Miss
Corral
Passing: 105/178 (59%) 1,362 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 7.7 YPA
Rushing: 57 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD
Plumlee
Passing: 79/150 (52.7%) 910 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 6.1 YPA
Rushing: 154 carries, 1,023 yards, 12 TDs
2021 - Chandler Rogers/Rhett Rodriguez, UL Monroe
Rogers
Passing: 112/179 (62.6%) 1,311 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 7.3 YPA
Rushing: 139 carries, 367 yards, 1 TD
Rodriguez
Passing: 70/137 (51.1%) 799 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 5.8 YPA
Rushing: 35 caries, 45 yards, 0 TDs
2022 - Zion Turner, Jacksonville State
Passing: 111/201 (55.2%) 1,737 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs, 8.6 YPA
Rushing: 114 carries, 645 yards, 13 TDs
