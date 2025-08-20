Record Predictions for West Virginia Football in 2025
Ten days. That's all the stands between the West Virginia Mountaineers and their first game of the 2025 season, where they'll host Robert Morris. Things should be smooth sailing in Week 1 for Rich Rod and Co., but the road will only get tougher, starting in Week 2 with a road trip to Ohio U.
What should fans expect this season? Our staff at West Virginia On SI have submitted their record predictions.
Schuyler Callihan: 7-5
I released my game-by-game picks on the site earlier in the week, but I will give more of my overall thoughts here rather than looking at each individual game. The roster has serious question marks, of course, but it's not like they'll be fielding a bunch of inexperienced players. The defense is littered with fourth and fifth-year guys, which is worth a lot, even if they played elsewhere prior to this season.
With Rich Rod calling the shots on offense and the young up-and-comer Zac Alley running the defense, I believe we'll see a pretty balanced unit that can, for the first time in years, play complementary football.
They don't need elite quarterback play this fall, either. They just need someone who can operate the offense efficiently without turning it over. If they can get above-average QB play, they'll be just fine and perhaps surpass my seven-win prediction.
Josh Wolfe: 8-4
I think WVU will exceed expectations in 2025. If they can find a way to go undefeated in the non-conference, they only have to go 5-4 in conference play to achieve this goal. Zac Alley, in my opinion, will be the reason WVU is successful, and they will end up having a top-five defense in the Big 12.
Zach Campbell: 8-4
Whatever you want to label this new chapter in West Virginia football, it is nothing if not exciting and fraught with question marks.
Can Rich Rodriguez conjure the same magic that had the Mountaineers among the nation's elite programs in the early to mid-2000s? Who is going to start at Quarterback? Is Jahiem White primed for a monster season?
Questions aside, I think this team might surprise some people this fall. Early match-ups with Robert Morris and Ohio should provide some great warm-up for the Backyard Brawl against Pitt, which should be an absolute SHOW. With the exception of a road trip to a solid Arizona State, the Mountaineers get most of their toughest contests at home.
I don't want to be over-confident and, Lord knows, depth problems and so many new faces across the depth chart won't make things easy, but I like this team. Zac Alley is one of the best young defensive minds in the game, and there are plenty of pieces on offense to really make some noise. I'd put my money on this being an 8, maybe even 9-win team, with a bowl game in January.
Anthony Halkias: 8-4
I am going to go out on a limb and predict a much better season than many pundits. The win total is set at 5.5 for the Mountaineers. I have a very strong belief that Rich Rodriguez is going to come out fast.
In my opinion, the Pitt game at home is the deciding game of the season. If Rodriguez can grab that one in Morgantown, I think 8-4 is actually not just feasible but likely. Arizona State is likely a loss, but some of those other Big 12 games can get wonky.
I expect Rodriguez to have this team 5-0 before dropping a night game to BYU. From there, Rodriguez should be able to find a way to pull off some upsets. While eight wins is a long shot, it's very possible if Rodriguez can get his team clicking early.
Christopher Hall: 6-6
Lack of depth and undersized have been the themes for the Mountaineer football program since entering the Big 12 Conference, and it will once again rear its ugly head for Rich Rodriguez’s return to Morgantown.
The Mountaineers have talent on the roster, most notably, Jahiem White. The junior is expected to spearhead the rushing attack. He has rushed for 1,687 total yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons and has a 200-yard performance under his belt. However, he’s registered for over 100 yards in seven games.
The rushing lanes can open up with a solid passing attack, but neither Nicco Marchiol nor Jaylen Henderson has started a full season or has led a Rich Rod offense. Additionally, WVU has no 1,000-yard receiver. However, like most of the rooms, there’s potential.
Defensively, it’s complete rebuild. The defensive line should be solid for a second consecutive season, nonetheless, the secondary is full of question marks. There is a bright side in defensive coordinator Zac Alley. His defensive will throw different base concepts in the same series and the blitzes will create havoc for Big 12 offenses.
I don’t suspect many folks around the country, or around Mountaineer Nation for that matter, have high expectations for the first season for Rodriguez and his staff, and I’m in the same boat.
There is plenty of potential, and although uncommon for a group of players with few accolades to come together and do something special, including surprising some folks by squeezing in the top four of the league, it will be a BIG mountain to climb unless some players find consistency. A little luck avoiding injuries in key positions wouldn’t hurt either.
West Virginia has an easier start to the season for the first time in four years. The Mountaineers will host their first non-Power Four opponent to open the season since 2020, and for that matter, fall back to ten P4 opponents on the schedule. WVU then takes on an Ohio program on the road with first-year head coach Brian Smith, which, with the Backyard Brawl coming the following week, feels like a trap game before the start of Big 12 play, and there are five league road games compared to four.
Rodriguez has this group’s attention, and the Mountaineers are eager to prove the program is on the return to conference championships. It’s just not going to be in year one. The prediction is as mild as it comes, and if it wasn’t for FCS Robert Morris in week one, West Virginia would be sitting at home in the preseason. I’ll take WVU to go 6-6 and a bowl bid.
