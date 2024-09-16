Once Again, Pitt Failed to Fill Stadium for the Backyard Brawl
The Backyard Brawl was announced as a sellout just a couple of days prior to kickoff, marking the first time since WVU last visited the Panthers in 2022 that they were able to accomplish that feat. While the tickets may have sold, the fans certainly didn't show up. Shocking, right?
Pitt is notorious for having an empty stadium for home games, but this is the Backyard Brawl. How do folks not show up? Don't believe me? Check out this shot of the stadium we have from the press box with 12:48 to go in the first quarter. And no, that's not a bunch of fans wearing gold. Those are seats.
Here are a couple more shots of the empty seats from fans on Twitter (X).
If Pitt fans happen to stumble across this article, no, that is not "West Virginia's side," at least it shouldn't be. If you have an entire side of the stadium dedicated to the opposing team's fanbase, then you have an issue. At Milan Puskar Stadium, the away team gets one tiny section in the corner of the end zone. Sure, there will be some fans sprinkled in here and there from the away team, but not many.
West Virginia didn't need the help of Pitt fans to pack the stadium for the Brawl last year, as seen below. That place was filled to the brim of folks in the Old Gold and Blue.
Come on, Pitt. It's the Backyard Brawl for crying out loud. Be better.
