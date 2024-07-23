Over or Under? A Win Totals Prediction for West Virginia
The 2024 season is almost here and once again, West Virginia will be on the prowl to prove a lot of folks wrong. The Big 12 media didn't pick them to finish dead last in the conference like they did a year ago, but to be picked seventh was a bit of a slap in the face to a team that returns so much talent from a nine-win group in 2023.
The national media is not alone, however. Several sportsbooks are low on the Mountaineers this year as well. FanDuel Sportsbook, in particular, has West Virginia's win total currently at 6.5. So, do they go over that mark or fall short?
I'm going over.
There's no way this team goes 6-6 or worse. I understand the schedule is incredibly challenging, but they have most of their toughest challenges at home. I won't get into my game-by-game predictions just yet, but Albany is a lock, you would assume. Most would probably agree that Penn State would be a tough one to pull out, but beating Pitt on the road is very likely. If the non-conference slate goes chalk, West Virginia is 2-1 heading into Big 12 play.
Following the brutal five-game gauntlet to open up Big 12 play, WVU has a three-game stretch of very winnable matchups against Cincinnati, Baylor, and UCF. You mean to tell me West Virginia is going to lose five or more games in Big 12 play? I'm not buying it.
Garrett Greene is one of the top three quarterbacks in the league and has a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield to compliment his game with Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson. Losing Zach Frazier and Doug Nester hurts, sure, but the Mountaineers still have a very experienced offensive line which features a potential first round pick at left tackle in Wyatt Milum. And for the cherry on top, West Virginia's defense is as deep as it's ever been under this coaching regime.
Most years, the sportsbooks seem to place the win total in the perfect spot. This year, they're about a full win off as 7.5 is where it should be.
