This Overlooked WVU Transfer Could Explode in 2025 and Change Everything
Anytime the West Virginia offense is brought up in a conversation here on our site our on our show, Between The Eers, the two most mentioned names are running back Jahiem White and wide receiver Cam Vaughn.
Those two are proven commodities who can make big things happen with the ball in their hands and in all likelihood, will be the Mountaineers' most dynamic weapons in 2025.
But what about beyond those two, though? Who on the offensive side of the ball could completely change the way defenses have to prepare for them?
Jaden Bray? Sure. Rodney Gallagher III? Also makes a lot of sense. But I'm going with an unconventional pick here in tight end Grayson Barnes.
The Northern Illinois transfer hauled in 31 receptions for 338 yards and four touchdowns last season, and in his two years combined at NIU, he logged 54 catches for 760 yards and nine scores.
Over the years, Rodriguez has deployed tight ends more and more and doesn't mind getting them the football in the passing game. It's not the same looking offense that you last saw with him at the helm here 18 years ago, when tight ends were virtually non-existent. Grayson Barnes will absolutely be featured; it's just a matter of how much.
“I think he’s an all-around really good player. He’s athletic. He’s got speed," WVU tight ends coach Michael Nysewander said. "At NIU, I think you saw a lot of the stuff they he did in the pass game, but I’ve been really pleased with all the stuff he does in the core here. From a run blocking standpoint and a pass protection standpoint. He’s a guy that’s around that 230-pound range but plays a lot bigger than that. He’s physical. He’s got that willingness to go out there and be physical. He’s done a really good job since he’s been here.”
Vaughn is going to do his thing at the X receiver spot, and if WVU can get some production out of the Z, be it from Bray, Justin Smith-Brown, or whoever, it's really going to open up the middle part of the field for Barnes to operate and attack the seams.
Rodriguez's offense will feature a ton of quick game stuff on the perimeter with bubbles, slants, quick outs, etc. Consistency there will put a lot of stress on the defense and stretch the field.
