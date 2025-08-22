Bowl Projection: This is Where WVU Could Be Playing in December if They Reach Seven Wins
Just making it to a bowl game typically isn't enough to satisfy a fan base, especially at West Virginia. But when you have as much turnover as the Mountaineers have experienced this offseason, it would be considered a massive win and a sign that things are heading in the right direction under Rich Rodriguez.
I never want to say never, but the Mountaineers' chances of making the College Football Playoff in 2025 are slim to none. So, if they become bowl eligible, there's a good chance that they're playing in a "lower-tier" bowl, especially if we're going off my 7-5 record prediction, which I released earlier this week.
So, where do I have the Mountaineers bowling this winter?
I'm going to go with the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl versus UTSA, giving Jimmori Robinson a chance to close out his collegiate career against his former school. The First Responder Bowl is not directly tied to the Big 12 and is instead an ESPN Events game that has zero affiliation with any conference(s). They have loose ties with the AAC, ACC, Big 12, and Conference USA, however.
You would think that seven wins could be enough to land in one of the Big 12's lower-tier bowls, but I think we're going to see a jumbled mess in the league standings this year where there are a bunch of six and seven-win teams, forcing some to land in one of the ESPN Events games.
This year's First Responder Bowl is set for December 26th at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
Big 12 affiliated bowls
Valero Alamo Bowl
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Kinder’s Texas Bowl
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Rate Bowl
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
ESPN Events Bowls
IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
StaffDNA Cure Bowl
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boca Raton Bowl
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
Birmingham Bowl
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
This Overlooked WVU Transfer Could Explode in 2025 and Change Everything
Five More Players Have Been Added to WVU's Roster on College Football 26
ESPN FPI Predicts Red-Hot Start for WVU Before Fizzling Out to End the Season
Predicting Who Will Be the First Team to Beat West Virginia in 2025
What Rich Rodriguez’s 8 Previous D-I Stops Say About WVU’s QB Plan and Projected Production