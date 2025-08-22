Mountaineers Now

Bowl Projection: This is Where WVU Could Be Playing in December if They Reach Seven Wins

Just making it to a bowl game typically isn't enough to satisfy a fan base, especially at West Virginia. But when you have as much turnover as the Mountaineers have experienced this offseason, it would be considered a massive win and a sign that things are heading in the right direction under Rich Rodriguez.

I never want to say never, but the Mountaineers' chances of making the College Football Playoff in 2025 are slim to none. So, if they become bowl eligible, there's a good chance that they're playing in a "lower-tier" bowl, especially if we're going off my 7-5 record prediction, which I released earlier this week.

So, where do I have the Mountaineers bowling this winter?

I'm going to go with the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl versus UTSA, giving Jimmori Robinson a chance to close out his collegiate career against his former school. The First Responder Bowl is not directly tied to the Big 12 and is instead an ESPN Events game that has zero affiliation with any conference(s). They have loose ties with the AAC, ACC, Big 12, and Conference USA, however.

You would think that seven wins could be enough to land in one of the Big 12's lower-tier bowls, but I think we're going to see a jumbled mess in the league standings this year where there are a bunch of six and seven-win teams, forcing some to land in one of the ESPN Events games.

This year's First Responder Bowl is set for December 26th at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

