Pat McAfee Gives First Thoughts on Rich Rod's Return to WVU on In the Gun
When we first learned that Wren Baker was finalizing a deal to hire Rich Rodriguez as West Virginia's next head football coach, we got the entire In the Gun Podcast crew together to film a reaction episode.
At the last second, we thought, hey, let's see if Pat McAfee has a second to hop on. Owen Schmitt shot him a text, and five seconds later, boom! We've got McAfee's first thoughts on the news. A huge shoutout to Pat for taking 20 minutes or so to join us on short notice.
Below are some quotes from the episode, along with a link to the full show.
Pat's initial reaction/Getting WVU back to its winning ways
“I’m incredibly pumped for Coach Rod to finish his story. If he’s anything like me…and he and I think both received death threats over the way that 13-9 game ended, and the way that season ended, and it’s like for me, I think about it every single day still. Every day at some point it pops up. It’s a very heavy thing.
"Talking to Coach Rod for over the last couple weeks about if this is possible and I’m like hey man, I know your coaching resume doesn’t need it and I know you’re one of the greatest football coaches of all time regardless of what happens and what you’ve been able to do with Jacksonville State is fantastic, but I want to let you know that if I was able to help you and you go back and win there, the natty, then you would take a lot of weight off of my conscious. I think he feels the same exact way. If he’s anything like me, he still thinks about it every single f****** day. And I think he does. He wants to make it right. I think it’s one of the coolest things to ever happen, and I’m very thankful and pumped that Wren (Baker) made this decision.
“He’s done a lot of really great things for that university and I think he knows it’s not really talked about because of how it all ended. He really wants to go back and make it right, and I think it is going to be a very welcoming time...I’m really excited and I’m pumped for Coach Rod, man. I know deep down in his gut and his soul he wishes he could redo everything. And it’s like, now you got a chance. Here we go!”
Full episode
