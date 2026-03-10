Travis Kelce Has Feisty Four-Word Message for Critics Heading Into 14th Season

The curtain hasn’t closed on Travis Kelce’s NFL career just yet.

The Chiefs star hopped on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to make his first comments about returning to the Chiefs after news broke on the first day of free agency that Kelce was planning to play a 14th season. The last two years have not been kind to Kelce, who got blown out in Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles and then missed the playoffs altogether in 2025.

But his reason for coming back for likely one last ride doesn’t have to do with the Chiefs’ recent performances. Instead, it came down to one simple thing: his love for the game.

“I’m not gonna lie, it was pretty short and brief,” Kelce said of his decision to return. “The Chiefs knew where I was the entire time on it, I think you always need to take a step back... breathe, let the emotions of the season settle down and see where the body is and stuff like that. But man, I’m still in love with this game. I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out and just you know playing the game.”

McAfee asked Kelce whether there was any outside noise or criticism motivating the team, given that the Chiefs endured their worst season yet in the Mahomes era last year and finished third in the division. Kelce offered a blunt message in response:

“We hear it all,” Kelce said.

“We’re seeing what the world’s doing right now, we’re seeing how everybody’s reacting,” continued Kelce. “But we know we got the nucleus in Kansas City... We’re never out of this thing. We know the division’s getting pretty competitive across the board.”

Kelce also may have snuck in a little dig at The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, who previously reported that the 36-year-old tight end was expected to talk to other teams this free agency.

“I think my best opportunity was playing for the Chiefs yet again and running this thing back with Pat Mahomes and Coach Reid... there’s a lot of pieces in Kansas City I absolutely love and I can’t wait to get back in the building with them,” said Kelce.

Travis Kelce returns to Chiefs: What Kansas City’s roster looks like in 2026

In his Year 14, Kelce will be coming back to a roster that looks very different from that of last season.

For one thing, the Chiefs will finally have an elite running back after stunningly picking up Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III at a hefty price. Kansas City made other moves to shore up their secondary after parting ways with the likes of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, and will still have Chris Jones leading the pass rush against their rebuilding AFC West rivals.

Amid rampant rumors over his potential NFL retirement, Kelce reportedly signed a one-year, $12 million deal with a max value of $15 million, as Kansas City ensures that Patrick Mahomes will get his favorite target back in 2026.

As for how the Chiefs will continue to bolster their roster, the organization currently holds nine 2026 draft picks, two of which are first-rounders (No. 9 and No. 29). GM Brett Veach has gotten a good amount of work done so far this March and could take a flexible approach in the draft, based on his proven team-building playbook. The biggest needs for Kansas City lie in their cornerback and edge-rusher positions, and they also should bring in a capable backup quarterback who can start the season if Mahomes doesn’t recover in time for Week 1 in September.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated