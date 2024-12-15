Pat McAfee's 'Public Declaration' to WVU Recruits: 'We've Got Money, We've Got a Path'
Rich Rodriguez's return to West Virginia has much of Mountaineer Nation re-energized and excited. Of course, there's a fragment of the fan base that still feels a certain type of way about how things went down 17 years ago, as evident during his introductory press conference when a heckler started shouting things at him and his family as he took the podium.
But there are far more supporters of Rich Rod than those who feel the same way as the guy Rodriguez called a "Pitt fan." The biggest donors have Rodriguez's back and are ready to help assist his efforts in turning the program around, including media mogul Pat McAfee.
Just before Rodriguez took the stage at the WVU Coliseum on Thursday, McAfee sent a message to all of the recruits who are/will be considering West Virginia.
“I would like to make a public declaration to all the dudes entering the transfer portal or all the high school recruits…If you’re a dog, if you work your a** off, if you love ball, if you’re going to be able to stay eligible…a Rich Rodriguez team is the team for you. He’s going to ask more out of you. The weight room is going to be tough. The meetings are going to be tough. The practices are going to be tough. The lessons he’s going to drop into your life are going to carry you forever. If you’re a dog and want to become the best version of you, I think you come right here to West Virginia. We got money. We’ve got a path to the College Football Playoff. And we’ve got an absolute dog as a head coach who wants to make it right.”
The last time Rodriguez was the head coach at West Virginia, he had the Mountaineers one game away from a spot in the national championship. He believes he can not only get the program to that level again but win the whole thing.
