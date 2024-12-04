Pat McAfee: 'Rich Rod is a Part of the WVU Conversation'
West Virginia Director of Athletics Wren Baker is in his third full day of his search for a new head football coach, meaning the list is likely dwindling down slowly but surely.
West Virginia great Pat McAfee has hinted at some "wild things" earlier in the week and has been on the phone with Baker multiple times since Sunday. During his show on ESPN Wednesday afternoon, he mentioned that former WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez is indeed in the mix to land the job.
“His name is up there now. His name is now being a part of the conversation, and I think it has been for the last few years. It’s crazy. That would be one of the wildest things in the history of sports, let alone college football. If he was going to go back to West Virginia, I mean there would have to be a lot of conversations by a lot of people. And believe me, it has been an awesome interaction between me and former teammates talking about the entire idea and the thought of it.
"But then there’s so many other West Virginia-connected people that want the gig as well. For me, it’s been very hard because like I talk to Wren (Baker), and the last thing I want to do is put more pressure on Wren and who I think he should pick. He is the one who is tasked with making this decision. He is the one who has done a great job in figuring out who should lead a program and organization. When I talk to him, I just tell him, hey, this person reached out. Hey, this person reached out, this person reached out. Have you heard from this person? And then I’m just telling him, hey, you’re going to do a great job.”
Rodriguez is coaching Jacksonville State in the Conference USA championship game this weekend against Western Kentucky. In just two seasons on the job, Rodriguez has compiled a 17-8 record.
