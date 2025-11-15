Mountaineers Now

Pat McAfee Says 'I'm From West Virginia, Baby,' Picks Notre Dame to Beat Pitt

No way McAfee was going to pick Pitt on College GameDay.

Schuyler Callihan

Pat McAfee takes the stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman.
Pat McAfee takes the stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman. / Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

West Virginia alum Pat McAfee had all sorts of fun this morning on ESPN's College GameDay show, taking jabs at Pitt fans with some Country Roads, WVU's rendition of Sweet Caroline, and bringing up the Mountaineers' win over the Panthers earlier this season.

To close out the show, McAfee had to give one more to the Pitt fan base when it came to making his selection for Pitt versus Notre Dame.

"This Notre Dame team, they have no idea what they're walking into. There's a bunch of yinzers excited. There's potentially some people shirtless in this stadium about to go absolutely crazy. They're about to go bananas because the Pitt Panthers are all the way back as an ACC championship contender. How could you not pick the Pitt Panthers? Because I'm from West Virginia, baby. Let's go, Mountaineers. Yeah, right, Aaron Donald! Notre Dame beats Pitt today! Sorry about it, Aaron!"

Pat is obviously from Plum, which is a suburb of Pittsburgh, so in some ways, it was sort of a homecoming for him. However, the fact that he said that he's "from West Virginia" means a lot to Mountaineer fans. Typically, Pat likes to pick the team that's hosting College GameDay to feed into the atmosphere and get the crowd even more amped up, but not today. There was no chance McAfee was ever going to pick Pitt. It was more of a matter of how far he'd go with his hatred of Pitt.

