Pat McAfee Teases Pat Narduzzi About Pitt Losing to WVU in Football and Basketball

It's been a tough couple of months for Pitt Panthers fans.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 8, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Former West Virginia Mountaineer and current professional wrestler Pat McAfee on the ESPN College Game Day broadcast before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Brigham Young Cougars at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Thursday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers put it to the Pitt Panthers on the basketball court, winning 71-49 and improving to 4-0 on the young season.

With the win, WVU has now won the Backyard Brawl in football and men's basketball, and Pat McAfee made sure to mention that during his time with Pat Narduzzi on his show this afternoon.

The McAfee-Narduzzi back-and-forth

McAfee: “Did you hear about last night?”

Narduzzi: “No, I didn’t. I’ve been locked in and focused.”

McAfee: “Oh, well, let me update you. West Virginia…guess what we’re doing. We’re *smacking the table*, we’re bopping. We’re a tough outfit. *Acts like he’s playing defense against Narduzzi*.

Narduzzi: “Did Bob Huggins come back last night? I tell you this, it’s about finishing. It’s not a one-game season. It’s about finishing. You can win a big game, but can you compete and do it week in and week out? Pitt does that.”

McAfee: “Alright. We beat you guys.”

Narduzzi: “No, you didn’t beat us. We beat ourselves, but it’s okay. Go put the tape on. Go put the video on. They don’t call illegal procedures anymore.”

It's funny that Narduzzi wants to bring up illegal procedure, but completely forgets about the late hit on Nicco Marchiol to end the first half that took three points off the board for WVU. Blowing a 10-point lead with just a handful of minutes to go is more of an indictment of your team's ability to get off the field against a struggling offense or to stay on the field and not give West Virginia the ball back.

Narduzzi clearly wants to act like that game didn't matter, but it did. Remember last year when Pitt won the Brawl? He was complaining about the officiating in that one, saying that beat WVU and the officials. Since the Mountaineers pulled off that overtime thriller, WVU has faced four bowl-eligible teams, two of which are in the mix for a Big 12 title. Pitt, on the other hand, has beaten five of the bottom six teams in the ACC. It's probably easier to finish when you're in year 11 and have Boston College, a down Florida State, Syracuse, NC State, and Stanford on your schedule as opposed to Utah, BYU, TCU, and Houston in year one with over 80 new players.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

