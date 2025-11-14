Pat McAfee Teases Pat Narduzzi About Pitt Losing to WVU in Football and Basketball
Thursday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers put it to the Pitt Panthers on the basketball court, winning 71-49 and improving to 4-0 on the young season.
With the win, WVU has now won the Backyard Brawl in football and men's basketball, and Pat McAfee made sure to mention that during his time with Pat Narduzzi on his show this afternoon.
The McAfee-Narduzzi back-and-forth
McAfee: “Did you hear about last night?”
Narduzzi: “No, I didn’t. I’ve been locked in and focused.”
McAfee: “Oh, well, let me update you. West Virginia…guess what we’re doing. We’re *smacking the table*, we’re bopping. We’re a tough outfit. *Acts like he’s playing defense against Narduzzi*.
Narduzzi: “Did Bob Huggins come back last night? I tell you this, it’s about finishing. It’s not a one-game season. It’s about finishing. You can win a big game, but can you compete and do it week in and week out? Pitt does that.”
McAfee: “Alright. We beat you guys.”
Narduzzi: “No, you didn’t beat us. We beat ourselves, but it’s okay. Go put the tape on. Go put the video on. They don’t call illegal procedures anymore.”
It's funny that Narduzzi wants to bring up illegal procedure, but completely forgets about the late hit on Nicco Marchiol to end the first half that took three points off the board for WVU. Blowing a 10-point lead with just a handful of minutes to go is more of an indictment of your team's ability to get off the field against a struggling offense or to stay on the field and not give West Virginia the ball back.
Narduzzi clearly wants to act like that game didn't matter, but it did. Remember last year when Pitt won the Brawl? He was complaining about the officiating in that one, saying that beat WVU and the officials. Since the Mountaineers pulled off that overtime thriller, WVU has faced four bowl-eligible teams, two of which are in the mix for a Big 12 title. Pitt, on the other hand, has beaten five of the bottom six teams in the ACC. It's probably easier to finish when you're in year 11 and have Boston College, a down Florida State, Syracuse, NC State, and Stanford on your schedule as opposed to Utah, BYU, TCU, and Houston in year one with over 80 new players.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ross Hodge’s Locker Room Words Reveal How Deeply He Understands West Virginia
West Virginia Drops Uniform Combo for Final Road Game of 2025 Season
Ross Hodge Shares Heartfelt Message for Family of Coal Miner Who Passed Away
Getting ASU at the Right Time? Sun Devils' Starting QB and Star Receiver Ruled Out
Stock Up, Stock Down: What We Learned From West Virginia’s Beatdown of Pitt