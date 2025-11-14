Will WVU Keep it Rolling? Final Score Predictions vs. Arizona State Are In
West Virginia looks to keep its winning streak alive this Saturday when it travels out to the desert to face a well-rested Arizona State team that is still in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 title game.
Here are our predictions for this week's game.
Schuyler Callihan: Arizona State 30, West Virginia 17
West Virginia is catching a major break this week, not having to face Arizona State’s starting quarterback, Sam Leavitt, and star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. With those two playing, this game could’ve gotten ugly and ugly in a hurry. Without them, this is a very winnable game for the Mountaineers, especially if backup quarterback Jeff Sims puts the ball and harms away as he has done throughout his entire career, regardless of what school he’s been at.
My biggest concern in this game for the Mountaineers is Arizona State’s defensive front getting push and controlling the line of scrimmage. They rarely blitz but still get home, which means Scotty Fox could be dealing with a lot of pressure while trying to throw into clouded coverage. If WVU can’t get the run game going early, they’re going to be in trouble.
While I do believe this is a winnable game, I fear the WVU offense takes a step back this week and is unable to keep pace, even with a shorthanded Sun Devils offense.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 20, Arizona State 9
West Virginia has been on a roll of late, and the Mountaineers may be catching Arizona State at the right time.
The Sun Devils lost starting quarterback Sam Leavitt to a season-ending foot surgery after dealing with a lingering issue for most of the season. Enter six-foot-four, 220-pound sixth-year quarterback Jeff Sims.
Sims ran 228 yards in the 24-19 win at Iowa State last week, setting a program record for most rushing yards by a quarterback. He will be without the team’s leading receiver, Jordyn Tyson, leaving Chamon Metayer. Sims has not been accurate throughout his career, owning a 50.7% completion rate.
Arizona State has one of the best defenses in the conference, ranking second during the Big 12 Conference slate in total yards allowed (339.0)
West Virginia has been playing its best football the last three weeks. The biggest key to the success has come from defense, holding its opponents to under 100 yards rushing. On offense, the Mountaineers have overcome injuries and found stability at quarterback with freshman Scotty Fox Jr. and at running back with Diore Hubbard, who’s battled through injury the last two weeks.
Arizona State is still vying for a trip to the Big 12 Championship, although it will need help, while West Virginia is fighting for a bowl invitation. This game will turn into a street fight.
Sims has been prone to throwing interceptions – he has 30 in his career. Winning the turnover battle will be critical for the Mountaineers' success, and the defense’s chaos will disrupt Sims and the offense. They will need to get Sims down on the point of contact. He averages 4.2 yards per contact.
The biggest key will be putting points on the board early, stressing the Arizona State to throw the ball, not Sims’ strength, and the leading receiver is sideline with an injury. The Mountaineers captured a 14-0 lead in the first quarter in a shootout win against Houston.
West Virginia is having success in areas I didn’t believe were possible this season after the first four Big 12 games. Now, this team has a little swagger and a belief that they can beat anybody. The Mountaineers outslug Arizona State 20-9.
