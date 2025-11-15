Mountaineers Now

Pat McAfee Gets Nick Saban Singing Country Roads as Pitt Fans Try to Troll

You just knew McAfee was going to take a couple of jabs at the Pitt fan base.

Schuyler Callihan

ESPN
In this story:

Many in the Mountain State had their eyes on ESPN's College GameDay this morning to see if former West Virginia punter/kicker Pat McAfee would take a couple of jabs at Pitt fans, and not even ten minutes into the show, he sure did.

Each week, he always gets the crowd on hand going by starting their school's go-to chant, and shortly after shouting out P-I-T-T, he got into the ballad of Sweet Caroline.

"Reaching out, touching me, touching you....Sweet Caroline EAT....S...." McAfee stopped himself short of going fully into the WVU version of Neil Diamond's hit song and instead allowed Pitt fans to do their rendition, likely because the folks at ESPN aren't all that thrilled when the ESP chant is heard.

Once the fans finished up the chorus, McAfee then said, "Alright, now with me... Country Roaaaaaaaads...."

Later on in the show, McAfee had to pick who had a better chance to win today, West Virginia or Penn State, and after picking WVU, he asked Nick Saban to join him in singing Country Roads once again. Pitt fans responded with a 13-9 chant, and McAfee shouted back, "STOP THAT! STOP IT!" Coach Saban also made sure to sneak in a "Go Mountaineers" as well.

Back in Week 2, Saban and the GameDay crew were chatting about WVU's matchup vs. Ohio, hinting that they would be heading to Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl if they took care of business against the Bobcats. He made sure to let everyone know how much West Virginia means to him.

“I’m a Mountaineer at heart. That’s what I grew up watching. I’m all for the Mountaineers. I’m hopeful they have success this week. I’d love to see them beat Pitt next week.”

