WVU Alum Pat McAfee Sends Warning to Penn State
West Virginia's Week 1 matchup with No. 8 Penn State is viewed as one of the better games on opening weekend of college football, but very few are giving the mighty Mountaineers a chance to pull off the upset.
As always, former WVU punter/kicker Pat McAfee showed some love to his alma mater when the game was brought up on Tuesday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. Not only does he believe West Virginia wins the game, but he sent a strong message to the Nittany Lions who may not be taking this game as seriously as they should.
“Speaking of Penn State…look out Week 1. Okay? Have you seen what Neal Brown looks like right now? Let alone listen to the words he says and how much he has his team’s back. He was on Marty and McGee this past weekend and I’ll tell you what, if you’re in the Big 12 it is time to start sh****** your pants this is a new f****** Neal Brown. We’re about to f****** run the Big 12. You hear how mad he is? Have you seen GG run wild ever before? A hundred players better than GG? Oh, okay. Garrett Greene is about to run wild on Penn State Week 1 in Morgantown.”
West Virginia and Penn State will kick things off on August 31st at 12 p.m. EST. Morgantown will be the host for FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show as well.
