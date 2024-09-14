Mountaineers Now

Gameday Guide: West Virginia vs. Pitt

Everything you need to know ahead of the Week 3 matchup between the Mountaineers and Panthers.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Welcome to the West Virginia On SI Gameday Guide.

Do you want all the information for today's game in one place? Here you go.

Below are several links to stories that relate to this week's matchup between West Virginia and Pitt. Click on the title to go to that article. To return back to the Gameday Guide, click the "back" or "return" button on your device.

GAME INFO

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at Pitt

ESPN2 Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Pitt

WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Backyard Brawl

Pitt Announces 2024 Backyard Brawl is Sold Out

Pitt Releases Depth Chart vs. West Virginia

THE MATCHUP

WVU Opponent Breakdown: Scouting the Pitt Panthers

Phil Steele Previews Backyard Brawl + Week 3 of College Football

WVU Releases Hype Video for Backyard Brawl

What Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Said About West Virginia

PREDICTIONS

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Pitt

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Pitt

Phil Steele Gives a 'Clear' Best Bet on the Backyard Brawl

Fan Predictions for West Virginia vs. Pitt

A New Favorite? ESPN FPI Flips Percentages for Backyard Brawl

College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Pitt

FEATURES

West Virginia May Look to Axe Alabama Series to Extend Backyard Brawl

Ranking WVU's Top 10 Moments in the Backyard Brawl

West Virginia Has Owned the Modern Era of the Backyard Brawl

Neal Brown Forecasts Which True Freshman Will Continue Playing

WVU True Freshman Defensive Lineman Earns Role Heading Into Backyard Brawl

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 3

Pat Narduzzi Locks Practice Doors with Three WVU Alums Sharing the Building

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 1

It's Next Man Up as Edward Vesterinen is Doubtful for Backyard Brawl

Jordan Lesley is Confident in WVU's Defense: 'The Sky's Not Falling'

Will Rodney Gallagher Stick as a Two-Way Player for West Virginia?

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 3

SHOWS

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: West Virginia vs. Pitt Preview + Prediction

Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Pitt

Between The Eers: Can WVU's Defense Be Fixed?

PRESS CONFERENCES

Neal Brown Pitt Preview Press Conference

Chad Scott Pitt Preview Press Conference

Jordan Lesley Pitt Preview Press Conference

Trey Lathan Pitt Preview Press Conference

Nick Malone Pitt Preview Press Conference

Michael Hayes Pitt Preview Press Conference

Traylon Ray Pitt Preview Press Conference

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football