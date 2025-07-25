Pat Narduzzi Says Pitt is Willing to Shift Schedule to Keep Backyard Brawl Alive
When West Virginia and Pitt face off in Morgantown this September, it will be the last time they do so until 2029. That is, of course, unless both schools make changes to their schedules over the next three years.
Both sides have expressed their desire to keep the Backyard Brawl running, noting how important it is to each program, institution, and fan base. During ACC media days, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi went as far as saying they would shake things up on their schedule to get the game on the books.
“I think those regional rivalry games are critical. Our players look forward to playing West Virginia every year. That’s a rivalry game that will end after this year. Maybe three years it picks back up. If you guys have any power to see if we can maybe get them in the next three years, we’re willing to make some movements in our schedule to try to get that done. I would love to play them every year. That’s what the game is about - those regional rivalries. It brings fans in. Our fans love it, our players love it. It’s intense. There’s no love lost. That’s what it’s all about. That’s college football.”
For Pitt, they still have one opening in their non-conference schedule in 2026, and two spots for 2027 and 2028. 2026 is extremely unlikely, considering they already have two Power Four games with UCF and Wisconsin, and West Virginia has Alabama coming to Morgantown and a neutral site game in Charlotte with Virginia, which is 100% being played.
If WVU truly wants to close the three-year gap, it could drop VMI in 2027 and either Youngstown State/Akron in 2028. Canceling the road trip to Alabama would not be a smart financial decision and could greatly impact WVU's ability to land home-and-homes with big-time programs in the future. The Ohio game is definitely staying because it's part of the two-for-one deal they have, so if they're going to make a trip to Athens, they want it to be worth the return. The VMI game is set for September 11th, which works with Pitt's current schedule.
The same goes for 2028. WVU can scrap either Youngstown State (9/9) or Akron (9/16), and Pitt can slide right in their place. Youngstown is guaranteed $550k while Akron is guaranteed $1.1 million for each of its two games ('28, '30).
Getting the Brawl back on the schedule during these three years isn't impossible, but it will cost some money. WVU also just announced these non-conference games a month ago, so it's probably a sign that fans will have to wait until 2029 for the game to return. WVU AD Wren Baker has stated a number of times that playing two Power Four teams in non-conference play is not something he wants to do very often.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Quick Hits: Ross Hodge Talks WVU Roster, Remaining Scholarship Spot, Amir Jenkins + More
West Virginia AD Wren Baker Signs Contract Extension Through 2032
Ranking the Top 10 Offensive Transfers Who Could Shape WVU’s 2025 Season
West Virginia's Nominees for Big 12 Athlete of the Year Have Been Revealed