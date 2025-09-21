PFF Grades Reveal Just How Bad WVU’s Offense Was Against Kansas
It was a long, long night in Lawrence for the West Virginia Mountaineers, getting pounded 41-10 by the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 opener. The PFF grades backed up what we saw in live action last night, with the offense essentially not showing up.
Here's our weekly look at the top three and bottom three performers on each side of the ball for the Mountaineers.
Offense
Highest graded (min. 20 snaps)
WR Rodney Gallagher III (67.8)
C Carson Lee (63.8)
C Landen Livingston (62.3)
Lowest graded (min. 20 snaps)
RT Ty'Kieast Crawford (41.3)
RG Kimo Makane'ole (45.1)
QB Nicco Marchiol (50.2)
Both Makane'ole and Crawford were huge liabilities all night and let Kansas defenders blow right past them on numerous occasions without even getting a hand on someone. It's been a nightmare of a start to the season for those two, and if that doesn't change soon, WVU won't have any choice — they'll have to make some changes. For what it's worth, the grades for left guard Walter Young Bear and left tackle Nick Krahe were 55.2 and 54.1.
As for Nicco, I didn't think he played poorly, but he didn't play great. He held onto the ball way too long a few times and threw one ball into triple coverage, stared down a receiver resulting in an interception, and should have retreated on that 3rd and 2 where he had a guy open on the drag route, which ultimately fell incomplete because he stepped up in the pocket and hesitated.
Defense
Highest graded (min. 20 snaps)
CB Michael Coats Jr. (80.8)
DL Nate Gabriel (69.3)
BAN Braden Siders (68.0)
Lowest graded (min. 20 snaps)
LB Ben Cutter (35.4)
LB Reid Carrico (49.9)
DL Asani Redwood (52.1)
This supports what I saw live, and once I go back and watch the tape, that will give me double confirmation on the poor linebacker play. The pass coverage wasn't bad, but the tackling certainly was, which continues to be one of the few problems for this side of the ball. On a positive note, Nevada transfer Michael Coats Jr. continues to play extremely well at corner.
