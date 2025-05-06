PFF Tabs Jahiem White a Top Running Back for the 2026 NFL Draft
West Virginia running back Jahiem White received a little love recently, being named one of the ten running backs people need to know for the 2026 NFL Draft by Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus.
"White doesn't boast the same volume as others on this list, but he’s made the most of every opportunity. His 35% forced missed tackle rate as a sophomore was tied for third among Power Four running backs, and his 6.5 yards per carry career average ranks fourth among all running backs since 2023.
"White is an elite athlete at 5-foot-7 and 195 pounds and is set to be the bell cow for the Mountaineers as a junior, with quarterback Garrett Greene off to the NFL and fellow tailback CJ Donaldson Jr. transferring to Ohio State."
It took a little while for White to see the field as a true freshman, but once he did, he made the most of the opportunity, quickly becoming one of the Mountaineers' biggest offensive weapons.
He became a true part of the running back rotation in the final game of October in 2023 against UCF, and from that point on, he was dynamite. He rushed for 85 or more yards in four of the final five games and posted three games over 130 yards, including a 204-yard performance against BYU.
Consistency was White's biggest issue this past season, but he still finished the year with a productive 845 yards and seven touchdowns. Putting him in Rich Rodriguez's offense should be the secret to unlocking his full potential.
