West Virginia Assistant Featured on '30 Under 30' Coaches List
Rich Rodriguez believes he has assembled a strong coaching staff to begin his second tenure at West Virginia, blending a perfect mix of experienced coaches who have been around the game for a long time, and some new blood who bring new ideas and opinions to the table.
One of those young assistants, Henry Weinreich, was recently featured on the "30 Under 30" list by Our Coaching Network. He spent one year with Rodriguez at Jacksonville State before following defensive coordinator Zac Alley to Oklahoma. He has coached all three levels of the defense throughout his young career, but will be in charge of the nickel corners and SAM linebackers in Morgantown.
During his one year in Norman, he worked with consensus All-American Danny Stutsman, who the New Orleans Saints selected in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Some of the players he'll be working closely with at West Virginia this upcoming season include Fred Perry, Jordan Scruggs, and Zae Jennings.
Before West Virginia
2017: Washington University (Mo.) - Assistant Defensive Line Coach
2018: Rhodes - Defensive Line Coach
2019: West Georgia - Defensive Graduate Assistant Coach/Linebackers Coach
2023: Jacksonville State - Defensive Graduate Assistant Coach/Linebackers. Coach
2024: Oklahoma - Defensive Analyst/Linebackers, Safeties Coach
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How to Watch & Listen to No. 12 West Virginia at Pitt
West Virginia Baseball in the National Rankings
In the Gun Podcast: Breakdown of West Virginia's Movement in the Transfer Portal
West Virginia Reveals Sneak Peek of New Turf with Updated Practice Fields