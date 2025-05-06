Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Assistant Featured on '30 Under 30' Coaches List

The Mountaineers have one of the top young coaches in football.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A West Virginia Mountaineers helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Sep 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A West Virginia Mountaineers helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Rich Rodriguez believes he has assembled a strong coaching staff to begin his second tenure at West Virginia, blending a perfect mix of experienced coaches who have been around the game for a long time, and some new blood who bring new ideas and opinions to the table.

One of those young assistants, Henry Weinreich, was recently featured on the "30 Under 30" list by Our Coaching Network. He spent one year with Rodriguez at Jacksonville State before following defensive coordinator Zac Alley to Oklahoma. He has coached all three levels of the defense throughout his young career, but will be in charge of the nickel corners and SAM linebackers in Morgantown.

During his one year in Norman, he worked with consensus All-American Danny Stutsman, who the New Orleans Saints selected in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Some of the players he'll be working closely with at West Virginia this upcoming season include Fred Perry, Jordan Scruggs, and Zae Jennings.

Before West Virginia

2017: Washington University (Mo.) - Assistant Defensive Line Coach

2018: Rhodes - Defensive Line Coach

2019: West Georgia - Defensive Graduate Assistant Coach/Linebackers Coach

2023: Jacksonville State - Defensive Graduate Assistant Coach/Linebackers. Coach

2024: Oklahoma - Defensive Analyst/Linebackers, Safeties Coach

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

