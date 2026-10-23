Phil Steele Drops Thoughts on West Virginia vs. TCU, Expects a Bunch of Points

It's Friday, so you know what that means. It's time to get Phil Steele's thoughts on this week's West Virginia football game.

This morning on the In the Gun Podcast, Phil dropped in to discuss several of the best games this weekend in college football, in addition to WVU vs. TCU.

Phil's prediction for WVU vs. TCU

“I think we’re going to have a heck of a game. I love strength versus strength matchups. And in this case, you may have weakness versus weakness matchups. I mean, TCU’s offense has struggled in Big 12 play. They’re putting up 13 points per game, 310 yards per game. They have taken on some pretty tough defenses. I think UCF’s defense is underrated. BYU, of course, has a heck of a defense, and Baylor’s got a good defense this year as well. Now they’re taking on West Virginia’s defense, who much like Iowa State, will have a much better game. But on the flip side, you look at TCU’s defense this year, it’s phenomenal. They’re holding opponents to 127 yards per game, below their average, No. 6 in the country. But they haven’t taken on an offense like West Virginia this year. BYU was a bad weather game. Baylor’s offense has struggled at times. North Carolina’s offense has struggled at times. Same thing with UCF. So I think you’re going to see West Virginia’s offense have success against this TCU defense, and I think you’re going to see TCU’s offense have success. It’s a West Virginia game, so I’m going to lean with the over in this one, but I think West Virginia definitely has a puncher’s chance here. Much like last week’s game, if you get the ball last, you have a chance at winning. I think that’s the potential here as well. I think it’s going to be tough to beat TCU on the road, but the spread’s over a touchdown. I would take West Virginia plus the points in a possible upset, but my favorite play here would be the over. I think both teams are going to put some points on the board. Typical West Virginia game.”

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the total in this game is now at 57.5. And, for what it's worth, every West Virginia game this season has gone over its total.

Watch the full episode here

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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