Phil Steele Thinks This Unknown Transfer Could Make Noise for WVU This Fall
Jahiem White is the guy West Virginia will run its offense through this fall, but he'll have a few others in that running back room who are capable of shouldering some of the workload.
SMU transfer Jaylan Knighton has rushed for nearly 2,000 yards in his career, and Northern Iowa transfer Tye Edwards is entering his seventh year of college ball and is coming off a 1,000-yard season. Redshirt freshman Diore Hubbard appears to have a bright future, and speedster Cyncir Bowers, who made the move up from JUCO, could also factor into the mix.
But the one guy that no one is really talking about is the guy college football expert Phil Steele is telling us to keep our eyes on - Kannon Katzer.
“The thing I’ve learned going over all these rosters with the coaches is that there’s a higher percentage of hits with the FCS kids coming up. Number one, if they’ve had the production - and he’s a guy that was a 1,000-yard rusher last year at Ferris State - they’ve got the talent," Steele said on this week's episode of In the Gun. "Generally, they were under-recruited. Maybe they grew coming out of high school, but these guys, as long as they have the productivity, they come in, they’re thankful for being there, they love the training table, they get bigger, stronger, faster, and they’re usually great pickups. There’s a higher percentage of hits on those guys, so keep your eyes on him.”
The 5-foot-9, 189-pounder rushed for 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns on 128 carries last season, helping the Bulldogs to the Division II National Championship.
