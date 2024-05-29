Mountaineers Now

Possible Leak of WVU's Overall Team Rating on College Football 25

If this is the actual rating, EA has some explaining to do.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 21, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown talks with West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
In less than two months, college football fans all over the world will be glued to their chairs playing the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game. The level of excitement is through the roof, especially as more information continues to trickle out.

EA recently released the official trailer for the game and just about every day there have been several reporters who had the opportunity to play the game in a two-day media event in Orlando, post tidbits of information on what fans can expect. There have also been some pictures floating around on social media of the 'Play Now' screen going around, and today, one was posted featuring a matchup between Cincinnati and West Virginia, showing each team's offense, defense, and overall ratings.

This does appear to be the actual layout for that screen, but EA has not publicly released any screenshots of this particular screen, nor have they released any team ratings. For all we know, this could be a doctored photo. However, if these are the actual ratings, EA has some explaining to do. How is West Virginia's offense, with all it has returning, only rated an 81? One of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, a two-headed beast in the backfield, intriguing playmakers at wide receiver and tight end, and an experienced offensive line. Better yet, how are they only two overall points better than Cincinnati?

We'll have answers soon.

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.