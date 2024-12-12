Possible QB Transfer Portal Targets for Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia
Rich Rodriguez will be bringing a new style of offense to West Virginia. Alright, maybe not new to the fans, but for those within the program who were recruited to play in a balanced offensive attack that features a lot of downfield passing under Neal Brown.
There's a chance that Nicco Marchiol stays at West Virginia and wins the starting job for the 2025 season, but there's also a strong possibility that Rodriguez will portal in a quarterback to compete for the job, particularly one that's a true fit for his offense.
Who could those quarterbacks be? There are three that I think would fit in nicely, although our first name listed is probably a bit of a long shot.
Kaidon Salter (Liberty)
Salter has one year of eligibility remaining and will draw interest from several Power Four schools. He's the perfect fit for what Rich Rodriguez wants to do, although he probably won't get to spin it as much as he'd like. In his final two seasons at Liberty, Salter threw for 4,762 yards and 47 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He also tacked on 1,676 yards and 19 scores on the ground. I'm sure this is probably more of a dream scenario for WVU than anything, but his production and play style warrant a mention.
Braylon Braxton (Marshall)
Braxton also has one year of eligibility left and wouldn't have to go far to finish his college career if WVU were to be in the mix. Considering he didn't put up the numbers that Salter did or has, Braxton is probably more attainable. He finally got turned loose as a runner this season and rushed for 610 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 1,624 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
Matthew Sluka (UNLV)
Remember the quarterback who left his team a month into the season and was the main headline of college football for a few days? Yeah, that's this guy, Matthew Sluka. Look, I know his mid-season departure from UNLV didn't sit well with a lot of folks, but someone is going to give him an opportunity and he'll run with it. Literally and figuratively.
Between his time at Holy Cross and a few games at UNLV, Sluka has rushed for 3,832 yards and 39 touchdowns in his career. The completion percentage in 2024 was pretty forgettable at 43.8% on 48 attempts, but it's an extremely small sample size. For his career, he's completed passes at a 57.4% clip while throwing 65 touchdowns to just 16 interceptions. A very similar player to current Mountaineer quarterback Garrett Greene, but bigger, checking in at 6'3", 215 pounds. He'll have one year of eligibility.
More quarterbacks will enter the portal in the coming days and if there are any that feel like a fit or end up receiving an offer from WVU, we'll throw up an article on them.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
A Look at Which Jax State Players WVU Could Target in the Transfer Portal
Which Coaches Could Land at WVU with Rich Rodriguez? Here Are 15 Names to Watch
Grading West Virginia's Hire of Rich Rodriguez: Did Wren Baker Get it Right?
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Hires Rich Rodriguez as Head Football Coach