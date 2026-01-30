CBS Sports Praises Cam Cook as Elite, Then Leaves Him Off Its Top Transfer List

Just a few days ago, West Virginia running back Cam Cook was ranked as the ninth-best returning player in college football, who skipped the 2026 NFL Draft by the folks over at CBS Sports.

"The FBS leader in yards from scrimmage (1,945) and rushing yards (1,659), Cam Cook dominated at Jacksonville State after transferring from TCU and now returns to the Big 12 with West Virginia. Cook averaged 5.62 yards per carry -- 11th-best among players with at least 200 attempts this season -- while consistently breaking tackles (100 missed tackles forced) and turning routine runs into explosive gains (53 carries of 10-plus yards). With West Virginia counting on him to anchor the run game, Cook enters 2026 as one of college football's most dynamic and productive backs."

So, one would think he'd surely be one of the top 100 transfers in the sport this offseason, right? Apparently not. Cook's name was absent from CBS Sports' list despite coming off a season in which he led the entire country in rushing, as mentioned above.

Six running backs were featured on the list, however.

Caleb Hawkins: North Texas ——> Oklahoma State | 1,435 yards, 25 TDs

Hollywood Smothers: NC State ——> Texas | 939 yards, 6 TDs

Quintrevion Wisner: Texas ——> Florida State | 597 yards, 3 TDs

Justice Haynes: Michigan ——> Georgia Tech | 857 yards, 10 TDs

Raleek Brown: Arizona State ——> Texas | 1,141 yards, 4 TDs

Adam Mohammed: Washington ——> Cal | 523 yards, 5 TDs

Why no love for Cook?

I could understand the hesitation if Cook was making the jump up to big-boy football and had only experienced success at the lower level, like Caleb Hawkins. But Cook began his career at TCU, was in the rotation there, and had nine rushing scores in his final season before transferring to Jax State. Four of the six backs that made the list didn't even rush for 1,000 yards, and four of them didn't score more than six times. The truth is, I'm baffled by this list and how Cook isn't on it.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Loses Top RB Recruit, Bringing 2027 Class Back to Zero

West Virginia Alum Jahmile Addae Lands New Coaching Job in the NFL

Former West Virginia RBs Clay Ash, Tyler Jacklich Pick Transfer Destinations

The 14 Mountaineers Who Are Still Searching for a Home in the Transfer Portal

WVU Game-Changer Ranked in Top 10 Players Who Turned Down the 2026 NFL Draft