Predicting the Final Four Games on WVU's 2024 Football Schedule + a Bowl Projection
It's here...the final stretch of the 2024 regular season and the West Virginia Mountaineers currently hold a 4-4 (3-2) record. How will things end up for Neal Brown's squad?
Here is a game-by-game prediction of how I see it all playing out.
at Cincinnati - Win
I have zero confidence in this pick whatsoever, but historically speaking, the Mountaineers have dominated this series. I understand this is a much different setup, and they've only played once in the last decade, but still, West Virginia has the better roster. Cincinnati is making small strides, but don't be fooled by their record. They've beaten Towson, Miami (OH), Houston, UCF, and Arizona State - who had their backup quarterback playing. It's a toss-up game for me, but I'll lean toward the Mountaineers
vs. Baylor - Lose
The Bears looked like they were well on their way to a very disappointing season, and talk about Dave Aranda's job started circulating. But they were able to dismantle Texas Tech and then beat Oklahoma State by two scores to get back to .500. Don't look now, but the Bears could very easily finish 7-5 or 8-4, especially with the way quarterback Sawyer Robertson is playing. Even with the change at defensive coordinator, I don't expect West Virginia to solve everything in the back end, meaning Robertson should have a massive day through the air.
vs. UCF - Win
UCF can run the football as well as anyone, but that's all there is to like about this team offensively. They've had inconsistent play at quarterback all season long, and their defense is allowing north of 27 points per game. In many ways, UCF looks very similar to West Virginia on paper. I never hopped on the UCF bandwagon, and week by week, people have jumped off the train. The Knights are searching for answers, and by the time they come to Morgantown, they'll be checked out.
at Texas Tech - Lose
I feel for Jeff Koonz. He has to face three of the top offenses in the Big 12 in his first four games as the Mountaineers' defensive coordinator. Tech presents a lot of challenges because of their aerial attack, but they also have one of the best running backs in the league in Tahj Brooks. The Mountaineers have struggled against Texas Tech under Neal Brown, and going on the road to Lubbock is never easy. I've got the Red Raiders winning an old-fashioned Big 12 shootout to close out the regular season.
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. North Carolina State - Win
West Virginia and NC State entered the season believing they could compete for the title in their respective leagues but have come nowhere close to being in contention. Regardless of who is starting at quarterback for the Mountaineers, they have the QB edge here versus NC State. The Wolfpack will likely still be rolling with freshman CJ Bailey, and even against a vulnerable pass defense, he'll have his fair share of struggles. Maybe by then, the Mountaineers find some answers, too. West Virginia gets the win to close out the year with a 7-6 record.
