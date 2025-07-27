Predicting the Winners of Seven Key WVU Position Battles During Fall Camp
If we're being completely honest here, there's a position battle at just about every spot on the field, and on both sides of the football this fall camp for West Virginia. Very few players return from last year's team, meaning the Mountaineers will be heavily reliant on their 56 transfers.
Some battles, however, will be more intense than others. A handful of spots on the depth chart are pretty much determined unless an injury pops up or there are unexpected struggles. Which position battles come with the most heat? Here's a handful to keep your eyes on.
Quarterback
In the battle: Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, Max Brown
You already knew this would be the first one listed. We won't go too deep into this here today because we've already talked about it a bunch, and it will be something we discuss fairly often from Wednesday on.
While I believe this is really a two-horse race between Marchiol and Texas A&M transfer Jaylen Henderson, I can't rule out the other veteran, Charlotte transfer Max Brown. Rich Rodriguez has made it pretty clear that he feels like he has three guys in that room he can win with, so it would be silly to completely discount Brown before camp even begins.
Given his experience and proven ability to win games, I'll go with the guy who's been in Morgantown the longest.
Projected winner: Nicco Marchiol.
Wide Receiver (Z)
In the battle: Jaden Bray, Christian Hamilton, Jordan McCants, Jarel Williams, Justin Smith-Brown
Others could be involved for this spot since Rich Rod (and every other coach out there) wants his guys to be able to play all receiver positions. This may not be as intense as some of the others on this list because they'll be able to rotate in here or at another spot, but camp will create separation for playing time.
In my eyes, I see this being Bray vs. Hamilton, with McCants as a wild card. If he impresses in camp, perhaps he fights his way into the conversation.
Projected winner: Jaden Bray.
Left Tackle
In the battle: Malik Agbo, Nick Krahe, Donovan Haslem (?), Mickel Clay (?)
If you're wondering about the question marks beside Haslem and Clay, it's because I'm unsure if they'll be included in this battle. Haslem played tackle at Austin Peay, but I think he would be better suited inside at guard. Clay may get more of a look at right tackle, but could also be viewed as a "swing" tackle, seeing time at both spots.
Someone else could factor into the mix here, too, and perhaps Krahe is seen at another spot as well. When it comes to the offensive line, no one has a clue where guys will get reps. Assuming Agbo and Krahe are repped here, it'll come down to them. Agbo has more playing time under his belt and may have the higher ceiling.
Projected winner: Malik Agbo
Right Tackle
In the battle: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Xavier Bausley, Mickel Clay
This one I've gone back and forth on a TON. Crawford was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school and has a ton of experience, playing one season at Charlotte and the last three in the SEC with Arkansas. That said, Bausley was a freshman All-American at Jax State, playing for Rich Rod two years ago. This one is a coin toss for me. I expect both will start games here for the Mountaineers this fall.
Projected winner: Ty'Kieast Crawford
Free Safety
In the battle: Jordan Walker, Kekoura Tarnue, Derek Carter, Kaleb Gray
Much like you see at receiver, these names you see at safety will likely end up playing multiple positions. Chattanooga transfer Jordan Walker will be battling with a couple of guys this coaching staff knows well from their time at Jax State. Tarnue, of course, transferred to West Virginia last year and played okay, but he did play well in this defensive scheme two years ago. Carter is making the move from corner to safety, so there could be a slight adjustment period there that he has to work through. Walker is pretty reliable in pass coverage and is a good communicator. The top three will see the field, but I'll go with the guy who doesn't have ties to this staff to win the starting job.
Projected winner: Jordan Walker
Strong Safety
In the battle: Justin Harrington, Darrian Lewis, Israel Boyce
Harrington has bounced around quite a bit, but has plenty of experience on the big stage, having played for Oklahoma and Washington. Darrian Lewis comes in from Akron and will provide healthy competition. Would not be surprised in the slightest if Lewis steals this one by the end of camp or maybe by the end of the non-conference schedule. Boyce is someone the coaching staff is excited about, but probably not quite ready for a starting role.
Projected winner: Justin Harrington
Kicker
In the battle: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head, RJ Kocan
Kicker battle! It's been a while since West Virginia has had this many potential options heading into a season. Kocan has waited his turn for the last couple of years in the program, while Head played as a freshman last season at Tulane, and Hensley has three years of being "the guy" at Coastal Carolina. I'm going to lean on the experience factor here.
Projected winner: Kade Hensley
