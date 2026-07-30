Predicting Which WVU Transfers Will Outperform Expectations in 2026

Expectations for each of West Virginia's transfers vary, ranging from potential All-Conference selections to high-level starters, key reserves, developmental players, and so on. There are three guys who will be playing their first season in the Old Gold and Blue that I believe are going to surprise some people this fall.

WR DJ Epps (Troy)

DJ Epps

If you were to talk about the West Virginia wide receivers with anyone who covers the program or knows the roster well, DJ Epps is likely the third name mentioned behind Jaden Bray and USC transfer Prince Strachan, mostly because he will be anchoring the slot. Nationally, there is virtually no talk about Epps, which is understandable given that he has only one year of production at Troy.

The feeling inside the building is that he could end up being the X-factor for this team in the passing game in 2026. He will do damage over the middle as a sure-handed receiver (just one drop last season), but can also make a defense pay vertically when lined up wide, which is where he spent most of his time with Troy. Epps will go and get it even when he has bigger corners matched up on him. He hauled in seven contested catches in 12 attempts (58.3%) — 60% is considered elite.

LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic)

Tyler Stolsky

I am very interested to see how defensive coordinator Zac Alley chooses to deploy Stolsky, along with Ben Cutter and Illinois Malachi Hood. Who lines up at the MIKE? Who is at the WILL? Which pairing logs the most reps? I'll make a semi-bold prediction here and say we see Stolsky having the biggest impact of the three, regardless of position.

He has experience playing in Power Four games, playing against Michigan, Purdue, and Ohio State when he was at Minnesota (played well in 35 snaps vs. OSU), and last year against Maryland while at FAU. So much depends on the linebacker play for Alley's defense to be successful, and Stolsky checks a lot of boxes — size, length, experience, production, and a sure tackler. He had a missed tackle rate of 12.6% in 2025, which would have been second on WVU's roster last season, behind only Ben Bogle.

N/S Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma)

WVU Athletics Communications

I think when the Hawkins brothers came to West Virginia, many assumed it was just a package deal, mainly to land the quarterback, Mike Hawkins Jr. While he was obviously the top target for them at the quarterback position, the coaching staff saw the potential in his brother, Maliek, too. This isn't just an "if you get me, my brother is coming too" kind of situation. Maliek is coming to play and make an impact.

His role in 2026 will likely be serving as the backup to Geimere Latimer at the nickel/sam spot before taking over as the starter there in 2027. Coming out of high school, he was considered a pretty high-rated three-star recruit who had offers from a handful of SEC programs.