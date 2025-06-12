Mountaineers Now

Projecting Every WVU Player’s College Football 26 Rating Before the Game Drops

Taking our best guess at the overall ratings of this year's Mountaineer team.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 21, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) after running in for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
College Football 26 will be releasing early next month, and fans all over the country will be glued to their game chairs.

How good will West Virginia players be in this version of the game? I've listed a prediction for every player's overall rating below.

A couple of things to note: This is a projection for all players currently on the roster. Incoming freshmen who have yet to enroll are not listed. Also, there may be some players projected who may have opted out of the game.

Quarterback

Nicco Marchiol - 79

Jaylen Henderson - 78

Max Brown - 74

Khalil Wilkins - 68

Scotty Fox Jr. - 66

Scott Kean - 58

Running Back

Jahiem White - 87

Jaylan Knighton - 82

Tye Edwards - 78

Diore Hubbard - 74

Cyncir Bowers - 68

Kannon Katzer - 67

Clay Ash - 65

Wide Receiver

Cam Vaughn - 82

Oran Singleton - 79

Christian Hamilton - 78

Rodney Gallagher III - 76

Jaden Bray - 75

Preston Fox - 73

Jordan McCants - 72

Logan Ramper - 72

Justin Smith-Brown - 70

Jarel Williams - 70

Jarod Bowie - 68

Cyrus Traugh - 67

Tight End

Grayson Barnes - 85

Jacob Barrick - 70

Greg Genross - 70

Ryan Ward - 68

Collin McBee - 65

Noah Braham - 65

Offensive Line

Carson Lee - 81

Walter Young Bear - 81

Ty'Kieast Crawford - 79

Malik Agbo - 78

Landen Livingston - 77

Ayden Bussell - 77

Nick Krahe - 76

Xavier Bausley - 76

Kimo Makane'ole - 75

Donovan Haslem - 73

Robby Martin - 69

Josh Aisosa - 68

Cooper Young - 68

Wyatt Minor - 65

Brandon Homady - 64

Andreas Hunter - 64

Griffin Fogle - 64

Raymond Kovalesky - 63

Defensive Line

Jimmori Robinson - 85

Eddie Kelly Jr. - 82

Edward Vesterinen - 77

Hammond Russell IV - 77

Devin Grant - 75

Assani Redwood - 74

Corey McIntyre Jr. - 72

Elijah Simmons - 67

Nate Gabriel - 67

Wilnerson Telemaque - 67

Quinton Goins - 66

Adam Tomczyk - 66

Brandon Caesar - 66

Jackson Biser - 65

Linebacker

Chase Wilson - 82

Braden Siders - 78

John Lewis - 77

Reid Carrico - 77

Ben Cutter - 75

Ben Bogle - 74

Caden Biser - 71

Curtis Jones Jr. - 69

Ashton Woods - 68

Mike Hastie - 68

Cornerback

Michael Coats Jr. - 87

Jordan Scruggs - 83

Derek Carter - 79

Devonte Golden-Nelson - 77

Jason Chambers - 74

Nick Taylor - 73

Tyrence Crutcher - 70

Keyshawn Robinson - 66

Jayden Bell - 63

Safety

Darrian Lewis - 83

Kekoura Tarnue - 82

Fred Perry - 80

Jordan Walker - 76

Israel Boyce - 75

Justin Harrington - 74

William Davis - 72

Kaleb Gray - 69

Jason Cross Jr. - 69

Zae Jennings - 69

Chris Fileppo - 67

Kicker

Kade Hensley - 74

Ethan Head - 71

RJ Kocan - 69

Nate Flower - 65

Punter

Oliver Straw - 81

