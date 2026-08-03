WVU True Freshman QB Could Make a Serious Move Up the Depth Chart in 2026

The immediate and near future of the West Virginia offense will be Oklahoma transfer Mike Hawkins Jr. running the show. There is no debating that. But what happens in the post-Hawkins era of WVU football is what I find most intriguing about the current quarterback room.

The Mountaineers have sophomore Scotty Fox Jr. back, who has started a handful of games and has the skill set to be a quality Power Four starter. But they also have three true freshmen — Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Walker Brown, and John Johnson III — whom they are excited about.

I don't think it's too far-fetched to say that one of those youngsters, Hughley, could end the season as the No. 3 and perhaps position himself to be the backup in 2027, assuming Hawkins balls out and prompts Scotty Fox to transfer.

If Fox stays put, then WVU will be in a great position moving forward with potentially three capable quarterbacks. By the time Hawkins' time at WVU is up, they will have two really intriguing options to hand over the keys to the offense. Even if one bolts, they should still have one of the other current freshmen, as well as class of 2027 commit Andre Phillip II, who is talented in his own right.

And yes, I still believe Fox can eventually be QB1 for WVU down the line.

Why Hughley could make a serious move

Jyron Hughley

The staff feels extremely comfortable with Hughley in the read/RPO game. He put up over 1,500 yards rushing with 19 scores in his senior season at Cardinal Newman High School in Florida. That carried over into his first spring with WVU, showcasing his ability to make the right read and make big plays happen with his legs when he called his number.

Max Brown may end up as the No. 3 option on the depth chart for much of the year, but with it being his last season, I would expect the staff to naturally shift their attention to Hughley's development later in the year and give him more practice reps.

He won't make this move by default, though. He will earn it, and I have zero doubts about it. Consistency in the passing game is where he needs to improve. Bulking up that lean frame will help. Yes, the arm needs to get stronger, but so does the lower half, which is often a forgotten piece of being able to throw the ball deep downfield. That's where much of the power is generated. By the time late October, early November rolls around, Hughley should be in a much better place physically.

Hughley is much closer to Scotty Fox and Max Brown than most realize.