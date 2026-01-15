West Virginia Suffers Heartbreaking Buzzer-Beater Loss to No. 10 TCU

It was a low-scoring affair on Wednesday night inside Hope Coliseum and one that West Virginia could have very easily won. Unfortunately, Marta Suarez drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 10 TCU past the Mountaineers, 51-50.

Just before the game-winning three-pointer, Jordan Harrison had an opportunity to stretch the lead to three at the free throw line, but only made one shot, leaving the door open for the Frogs to win in regulation.

WVU did go 19/24 from the free-throw line on the night, so it's not like they left a bunch of points on the table. It was just a sloppy, defensive rock fight that they fell on the short end of.

“I hurt. I hurt for the team. Hurt for the players," head coach Mark Kellogg said.

Really proud of them. I’m proud of the effort. I thought we battled defensively. I thought we took some huge steps on the defensive end to hold that team to 51 and give yourself a chance to win late. That takes a lot of guts. It wakes a lot of heart. We didn’t really have much offense going, but we just stayed in the fight as long as we could. Disappointing because I feel like we’ve let a couple maybe slip away that, you know, a one-possession here or there this year… that’s the hard part. I think we’re getting better. I like the group. I like the team. I’m interested to see our response again from this. We’ve seemed to respond from this for the most part. I feel like we’ve gotten better after these, so we’ll have a day off and see how we respond.”

The two teams combined for 47 turnovers on the night, the bulk of which were unforced.

The Mountaineers will be back in action on Sunday on the road, taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-11, 2-4). Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, and you will be able to stream the game live on ESPN+.

