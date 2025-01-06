MAILBAG: QB1 Battle, Early Football Record Projection, Offseason Grade + More
It's time to answer this week's questions from Mountaineer fans! To participate in next week's West Virginia On SI mailbag, send me a DM on X @Callihan_ or reply to my tweet on Satur
From @DAllen5WV:
Q: Based on the current staff and track record, what’s a way-too-early win total for the West Virginia football Mountaineers for next season? Haha!
A: Oh boy, Denny. You're going to get me in trouble here, haha! I'll go 7-5 right now, but don't hold me to it. That's a very soft prediction. I'll have a better idea after the spring portal window. My best answer will come in mid-August. There are a ton of holes that need to be addressed, including the depth across the board. Can they win nine or more? Maybe, but I'm setting the bar low for now until I get more information.
From @tjustice9:
Q: Any clue when the NCAA will vote on the 5 years to play 5 rule?
A: I don't believe there is a set date or even timetable at the moment for it. However, I would assume that they would like to get it wrapped up before the end of the school year, presumably much sooner. For what it's worth, I hate the idea of the rule. Four years is plenty of time, and there's also the redshirt year available to everyone. The NCAA needs to work on putting parameters around NIL and the transfer portal rather than worrying about adding a year of eligibility.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Where do you think the basketball team will be ranked once the poll comes out?
A: It's always difficult to guess how a collection of people will vote, but I'd say somewhere between 18-22. Four teams ranked between 15-25 lost this past week, and West Virginia has a stronger resume than some of those who didn't lose. It wouldn't shock me if they were higher than 18, just as it wouldn't surprise me if they were lower than 22.
From @EERSBeers:
Q: Do you believe we’re waiting for a coach on a playoff team to announce an OC?
A: I don't think so. If there is going to be an offensive coordinator title handed out, it will be to one of the assistants already on staff, in my opinion. Regardless, it won't really matter who holds the OC title because Rich Rod will be calling the shots anyway. The title just gives said person a better salary, more than anything.
From @kwe_shark:
Q: When will Stone return? How much will he help?
A: Honestly? Your guess is as good as mine. Darian DeVries doesn't let any information regarding injuries get out whatsoever, and he's been very tight-lipped about his status, along with the others who have been sidelined. I would guess sometime in the next two weeks, but who knows? It could be tomorrow, it could be next month. I wish I had a better answer for you.
From @jclar35:
Q: Do you see any more players returning to WVU and withdrawing from the portal?
A: it's possible, but I don't see it happening. Some of the guys who are still in the portal don't have an open door to return, and some are hellbent on playing elsewhere. For those who I thought could return, they would have made it back by now.
From @ndorsey34:
Q: What grade would you give the Mountaineers offseason so far for football? Taking in account coaching hires, portal gains/losses, potential portal gains, etc
A: I'll give them a solid B. Rodriguez and Zac Alley are huge gets. Rich Rod brings back the energy into the program and has the backing of big donors. Alley is one of the brightest young defensive minds in college football, and to poach him from Oklahoma was a big deal. The portal pickups/departures are to be determined. Josiah Trotter and Tomas Rimac are really the only ones I think WVU wishes they could have held onto. That's not a knock on the guys that went elsewhere, either. They wanted to hold on to Hudson Clement and a few others, but they weren't going to overpay to keep them.
From @Jev_Elation:
Q: Do you think Nicco slims down or bulks up? For a Rich Rod offense, if he can hone his body to be in shape for running, he can be a force. He’s a bigger QB than what we are used to, isn’t he like 220? Think he’ll be faster or stronger, like a Tebow.
A: That's a really good question, my friend. I'm not really sure, to be honest. My guess is that Rich Rod doesn't want to turn him into something he's not or something he's never been. Marchiol can run, but he's not Pat White. He's more of a lower-the-shoulder, plow-through-the-defender type of runner. I'd expect he'll stay about where he is but be better conditioned. Slimming down, in my opinion, wouldn't make a ton of sense for his style of play.
From @OcalaVic:
Q: When was the last time the Mountaineers won two straight conference games without trailing? Has anyone done that to start a conference season?
A: It beats me, haha! That is one hell of a stat, though. I can't imagine that it's ever happened for WVU in the Big 12, and I'd be willing to bet it's only happened two or three times by any Big 12 team since they came into the league. That's a very hard thing to do.
From @tysive10:
Q: Who starts at QB?
A: Abe Fenwick? Just kidding, of course. Although, that would be quite the story. Nicco Marchiol, I assume, has the upper hand, but Jaylen Henderson will have just as much of a chance at winning the job as him. I have a feeling that this will go deep into fall camp.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Chattanooga DB Transfer Jordan Walker is Nearing a Decision & WVU is in a Great Spot
CBS Sports Bracketology: West Virginia Receives No. 2 Seed in Latest Projection
Geno Smith Sets New Career Highs, Cashes in on $6 Million Bonus