BREAKING: North Carolina LB Transfer Ashton Woods Commits to WVU
Sunday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from transfer linebacker Ashton Woods, formerly of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The Marietta, Georgia product was a three-star recruit in the Tar Heels' 2024 signing class and chose Carolina over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Georgia Tech Kansas State, Kentucky, Lousiville, Miami, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pitt, Tennessee, UCF, USC, Virginia, Wake Forest, and several others.
Woods appeared in six games, seeing limited snaps on special teams and defense. With the departure of Josiah Trotter and Trey Lathan in the transfer portal, the Mountaineers need to replenish the depth in the second level. Landing a player of this caliber is a good start for new defensive coordinator Zac Alley.
At Walton High School, he tallied 383 tackles, 15 sacks, 36 TFL, six INTs, and five forced fumbles over his career. He was also a two-time all-state selection and two-time region defensive player of the year.
Woods will have three years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rich Rodriguez Announces the Hiring of Jack Bicknell Jr. as Offensive Line Coach
Between The Eers: Competition for Nicco Marchiol
What Geno Smith Needs to Do to Unlock $6 Million of Incentives in Season Finale