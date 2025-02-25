Quick Hits: A Chaplain's Prayer, Eager QBs, RB Coach Search + Evolution of Tight Ends
Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers lifted the lid on spring practice on Tuesday and as expected, have a long way to go with so many new faces populating the roster and coaching staff.
Following practice, Rodriguez met with the media to discuss how day one went.
How the first practice went
“Our team chaplain was there he’s probably praying for me right now. But nah, I mean, the intent was good. They worked pretty hard. We had some pre-snap penalties - four or five of those on offense and I’m used to going four or five practices without having one, so we’ve got to fix that up front with the big guys. We’re still feeling our way in the first practice of getting our timing down.”
Initial thoughts on the quarterbacks
“I like our quarterback room from a conscientious standpoint. I mean, those guys really are eager. Of all the positions we have, I mean, everybody always worries about the quarterback position, I feel really good about the quarterback room. Real good. We’ll be okay there.”
The evolution of using tight ends in his offense
“Well, I think part of it is we wanted to stay at a tempo and then be able to use a tight end in ways in the run game. It was kind of shifting to where you could get those 240, 250-pound guys that could play in space. Before, they were just big blocker types, and you never split them out. Our tight ends, we’ll split them out as much or more as they are in tight.”
Update on the RB coach search
“I’ve got Travis Trickett kind of floating around several different positions on the offense and then Noel Devine is there as well, so we’re covered. But I’ll probably try to hire a running back coach within a week.”
Any conversations with Jahiem White following Chad Scott’s departure
“Coaches come and go. These guys, they’re going to get attached to their position coach, but hell, if all these guys aspire to be pro guys, they’re probably going to change position coaches every one year or two, and their teammates change. Jahiem is a veteran guy, a really good player. He’s banged up right now with his knee, but he’ll be fine. I’m excited about what he can do. I think he can have a great season.”
