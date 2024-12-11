Quick Hits: Bowl Prep, Managing the Transition, Signing Day Success + More
West Virginia interim head coach Chad Scott spoke with the media Wednesday morning to preview the team's bowl game against Memphis and how the group is navigating through uncertain times.
Who won’t play in the bowl game
“Everybody’s playing which is awesome. Everybody is excited to play and we’re going to play. We’ve had 100% in practice attendance.”
Handling the transition while preparing for the bowl
“Very unusual for the players. They are going through it for the first time, but we talk all the time about be where you’re feet are at. That’s literally and mentally. Perform the task at hand. The guys have done a phenomenal job of being where their feet are at and being where they’re supposed to be, and taking care of the moment at hand.”
Thoughts on Memphis’ defense
“They’re a swarming defense on the football field. They play hard. They get 11 hats to the ball. They force turnovers. They’re one of the top teams in the country at forcing turnovers and recovering turnovers, so we got to do a phenomenal job of taking care of the ball.”
Thoughts on Memphis’ offense
“Score a lot of points. Explosive. Quarterback is playing at a high level. Got a running back that’s playing at a high level as well. They got some receivers that’s talented with the football. They’re phenomenal on third down.”
How the staff was able to sign as many recruits as they did
“How about that? That is phenomenal. And we got some great players in this recruiting class that had opportunities to go elsewhere, and at some point in time, those guys went out on social media and re-opened their recruitment. The persistence of the staff to continue to represent this university exactly as they did beforehand to get those guys to commit early on, to come back and close their recruitment, and re-commit to the university is phenomenal. It’s a testament to Trey Neyer and his staff, and it’s a testament to this coaching staff and our relationships - our consistency and honesty with them.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Coaching Staff Move: West Virginia Loses First Assistant Following Neal Brown's Firing
Pat McAfee Speaks on Pacman Jones' Rich Rod Video & WVU's Search Nearing an End
WVU is Nearing a Decision, Is It 100% Rich Rodriguez?
Report: WVU Coaching Search Expected to Reach Conclusion in 'Next 24-48 Hours'