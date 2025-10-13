Rich Rodriguez Delivers a Discouraging Update on RB Tye Edwards
Even after the bye week, there is still some uncertainty surrounding the status of West Virginia running back Tye Edwards, who has, for the most part, been sidelined with a hip injury. During his radio show at Kegler's on Monday night, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez provided the latest update on his situation.
"We're waiting for him to get back. He's going to see a specialist tomorrow down in Alabama because it's still not getting right. And he really wants to play, so we're trying to figure out exactly what's causing the hip to cause him so much pain, so we don't know about him (for this week)."
Edwards had his breakout performance against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, rushing for 141 yards and three scores on 25 carries. He missed the following two games against Kansas and Utah before making his return in the Mountaineers' last game at BYU. He rushed the ball twice for just two yards, and you could tell he was clearly lacking the burst and the fast first step that he gave Pitt so much trouble with.
With Edwards' status up in the air, West Virginia will likely have to lean heavily on Diore Hubbard and whatever they can get out of the QB run game, be it Khalil Wilkins or Scotty Fox Jr.
Hubbard didn't really get a chance to get going against BYU, but he showed he's more than capable of being productive a few weeks ago in the Utah game.
"He made the most of his opportunity, so now we have some confidence that he can go in there, too," Rodriguez said after the Utah matchup. "He's one of the faster guys. With all the injuries and down four guys or something, I told him, 'You're going to get a chance now. You're going to play and make the most of it.' And he did. It was kind of neat, as mad as we were after the game, he gave me a hug and said, 'Coach, I just really appreciate the opportunity.' And I said, 'Hey, you earned it and made the most of it.' Now we've got confidence we can put him in the game and he'll be a part of the regular rotation."
