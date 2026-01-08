WVU to Battle ACC School and Texas Tech for Iowa DB Transfer Koen Entringer

Just as recently as a couple of years ago, if you were in a recruiting battle with Texas Tech, no one thought much of it. Now, with all of the money that the Red Raiders have at their disposal, those recruiting battles are viewed much differently.

That's where West Virginia finds itself with Iowa defensive back transfer Koen Entringer (6'1", 211 lbs), who has visits scheduled to Louisville and Texas Tech, in addition to WVU, according to Allen Trieu of 247 Sports.

After spending the previous two seasons as a depth piece, Entringer moved into a starting role in 2025 at strong safety and totaled 73 tackles, four passes defended, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Two years ago, when he was still a young player finding some reps on special teams, he made a big touchdown-saving tackle against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game that showed the relentless effort that Rich Rodriguez is searching for in players. Yes, he missed the initial tackle on the return, but he somehow chased down the returner without running out of gas.

Watch Iowa’s Koen Entringer (the gunner to the right side) on this play, from snap to tackle. Every youth coach should show their kids this. pic.twitter.com/z9yq1W42n1 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 3, 2023

Like many of the other targets West Virginia has on its transfer portal big board, Entringer loves to come downhill and help in the run game. WVU's safeties struggled in that department at times during the 2025 campaign, which is why it's such a big emphasis this offseason.

Coming out of Walled Lake Western High School in Michigan, Entringer picked the Hawkeyes over offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Temple, Tulane, Utah, Vanderbilt, and several others. If he doesn't commit to Louisville and WVU can get him on campus, they'll have a shot.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Another Oklahoma State Defensive Back Has Locked in a Visit with West Virginia

Mountaineers Bolster Trenches with Kansas State Addition

WVU Strengthens Defensive Secondary with UNLV Transfer

Former Four-Star LSU Wide Receiver Set to Visit West Virginia

Home State Mountaineer Curtis Jones Jr. Enters Transfer Portal