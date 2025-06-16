MAILBAG: Underrated Transfer, Alabama Series, Remaining '26 Spots, Another QB? + More
Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @PaulMountaineer:
Q: Your thoughts on Cyncir Bowers? I believe he has a chance to make a capital M Major impact on offense. The most underrated signing of the cycle, Portal, Juco, or High School doesn't matter imo. Tavon skill set. I'm curious if you feel the same, as it's related to his ceiling?
A: He'll be a good depth piece, but I wouldn't expect him to make much of an impact in 2025. He will likely be buried on the depth chart behind Jahiem White, Jaylan Knighton, Tye Edwards, and Diore Hubbard, who the staff is excited about. He'll have a chance to earn a role next fall. I don't have a true idea of his ceiling just yet, but it's going to be a significant jump for him in many ways, coming from the JUCO level.
From @Jackson48645777:
Q: Any baseball transfer names for WVU to look out for here coming into the program?
A: I'll be completely honest with you, not really. Baseball recruits aren't as public about their recruitment as football and basketball recruits are, and baseball staffs usually do a pretty good job of keeping it close to the vest. Most targets aren't known until a player has committed.
From @GBieniasz:
Q: The latest on the recruitment front for Legend Bey and the chances we land him for the 26’ class…
A: The last time I talked to him, WVU was firmly in the mix and one of the top schools on his list. There are some schools that are targeting him as a receiver, not a quarterback. Heard this story before? I'm not calling him Pat White, but it is interesting that Rich Rod is targeting a quarterback who some feel should play another position. WVU appears to be in a good spot, but we'll see.
From @TML25302:
Q: Who would you say is an underrated transfer that will make some noise this CFB season for WVU?
A: There's a ton to pick from, of course, so I feel like I'm going to leave a bunch of guys out who deserved to be recognized. That said, the one who I think isn't getting talked about nearly enough is cornerback Darrian Lewis, who transferred in from Akron. Michael Coats is going to be the top guy at corner and could be an All-Big 12 caliber player, but the Mountaineers desperately needed to find a second guy who could take some of the responsibility off his plate. I believe Lewis can be that guy. 205 tackles, 15 pass breakups, 11 tackles for loss, and two picks in his career. That'll play.
From @Lad1016:
Q: We need to make a push to move the visor's bullpen down the third base line and add some seats behind it. I know this isn’t a question, but this easily can change outcomes!
A: I do think it would be a good idea to move it, as long as it's not like Clemson's. That's not only ridiculous, but also dangerous. A fan can reach over the wall and purposely injure a player, and also, an errant pitch could put the fans in danger. It makes sense under the right circumstances.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: How many more guys do you expect us to add for next year’s class in football? Also, I know it’s early but how are you feeling about baseball’s transfer class so far?
A: If you're talking about the 2025 roster, not many, if any. In terms of the 2026 recruiting class, you're probably looking about roughly 8-10 more. They don't want to take many more than that because they'll have a bunch of seniors to replace next offseason, which they'll have to use the portal for.
From @wvuremfan:
Q: Is there any substantiated information that the football series with Alabama will be canceled? Or do you feel RichRod wants to play them?
A: In the grand scheme of things, it doesn't really matter if Rich Rod wants to play them or not. It comes down to money. West Virginia isn't going to cancel the Bama series just to *try* and get the Backyard Brawl on the schedule. Money in college athletics is more precious than ever. The only way it comes off the books is if the SEC goes to nine games. That's what we need to be watching out for. My guess is that the series gets played.
To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my poston Facebook.
