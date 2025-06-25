Ranking Every WVU Football Position Group Ahead of the 2025 Season
West Virginia will have new starters all over the field, and almost at every single position. This leaves a lot of unanswered questions, but I am going to attempt to answer some of them as I rank each position group from worst to best.
11. Quarterback
The Mountaineers have very little experience at quarterback. There isn't a player on the roster who has started at least five games at any level of college football, and it's the only position on the team where that is the case. There also isn't a player with more than 1,000 career passing yards amongst the group. Nicco Marchiol or Jaylen Henderson are predicted to start. Luckily for WVU, Rich Rodriguez is known for developing quarterbacks, so this group can rise quickly.
10. Linebacker
There is a decent amount of experience in this group, but the major issue is that they lack speed. I expect the group will be physical, but will struggle versus teams that spread the field in both the run and pass game. Reid Carrico, Chase Wilson, John Lewis, Ben Cutter, and Ben Bogle will battle this fall for two starting positions.
9. Offensive Line
The only reason I have this group this low is due to the lack of chemistry. I think the pieces they have recruited are talented and will fit the system well. There is an even mix of lower-level stars, SEC depth pieces, and 2024 returners. There are 11 players I could see fighting for the five spots. The question will be how quickly five of them can gel and build chemistry.
8. Wide Receiver
Cam Vaughn is likely the only player in this room that I am confident will perform weekly. The question is who else will step up? Can Rodney Gallagher become a difference maker in year three? WVU added a large amount of transfers who will be battling. They'll need at least two or three of them to step up and be contributors.
7. Bandit
This group lacks experience, but has very high potential. Braden Siders brings leadership to the group as a senior from Wyoming. Curtis Jones hit a growth spurt and grew to 6'4" this offseason, and sources indicate he is going to be a breakout player. Marshon Oxley will also make an impact.
6. Cornerback
This group has a large amount of experience, with six seniors in the room. However, none of those seniors have Power Four experience yet. WVU needs at least three of them to be hits for this group to have success. Michael Coats was a Group of Five All-American at Nevada, and I predict he will become a big-time player for the Mountaineers.
5. Tight End
Tight end has quality players for both blocking and receiving. They added Grayson Barnes from Northern Illinois, who can really stretch the middle of the field as a pass catcher. West Virginia native Jacob Barrick fits the traditional blocking tight end role and packs a mean punch. Add in 6'6" Greg Genross as a red zone threat, and this group has a lot of potential.
4. Specialists
WVU returns one of the best punters in the country in Oliver Straw. They also added transfer kickers Ethan Head and Kade Hensley, who will both compete for place-kicker. Macguire Moss projects to be the long snapper, and he has spent a few years learning behind Austin Brinkman.
3. Safety
Fred Perry will play the nickel position for WVU, and he is one of the hardest hitters in the country. Kekoura Tarnue, Jordan Walker, Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington, and William Davis are all five seniors who will be competing for the other two spots. WVU also has two great sophomores in Israel Boyce and Zae Jennings to compete. This room is deep and talented.
2. Running Back
Jahiem White is one of the best returning running backs in the country. He figures to only get better under Rich Rodriguez. His supporting cast is great as well with Tye Edwards, Jaylan Knighton, Diore Hubbard, Kannon Katzer, and Cyncir Bowers. WVU casually has five running backs who already have over 1,000 rushing yards at the collegiate level.
1. Defensive Line
This group is packed with Power Four experience and star power. Edward Vesterinen, Eddie Kelly, Asani Redwood, Nate Gabriel, and Hammond Russell have all played a healthy amount of snaps at this level. Add in Jimmori Robinson, who was the American Conference Defensive Player of the year. Plus, WVU has three true freshmen they really like in Wilnerson Telemaque, Taylor Brown, and Brandon Caesar. The room checks every box you want checked.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
A Sneak Peek at Rich Rodriguez in the New College Football 26 Video Game
Between The Eers: Why the Low Ranking for Nicco Marchiol?
Opponent, Date, and Tip Time Set for Best Virginia's First Round Matchup in TBT
WVU Bolsters Pitching Staff With DII All-American Transfer Dawson Montesa