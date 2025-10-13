2026 JUCO DB Aaron Edwards Decommits from West Virginia, Explains Why
Monday afternoon, 2026 junior college defensive back Aaron Edwards decommitted from West Virginia.
"Because I am a spring graduate now, and I knew it would be a good decision, because they might not have a roster spot in the spring," Edwards told me. "So I just decommitted, but Coach (Zac) Alley said I still have a chance to come play in the spring, so I still have the offer. He just has to see if it will still be available in the spring."
Edwards will keep his options open and will still consider West Virginia in the months leading up to his final decision. Through five games this season, Edwards has registered 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception.
The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M product picked the Mountaineers back in mid-June over offers from Rutgers, Tulsa, New Mexico, Texas State, UTSA, and UTEP. Since his commitment, he's picked up offers from Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky.
With Edwards' decision, the Mountaineers now have three safeties in the 2026 class — Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, and Rickey Giles. Snyder has the frame to play the nickel/sam position, so WVU will likely have to add another body or two who can play deep, either via the transfer portal or through the high school ranks.
At the end of this season, WVU will lose Fred Perry, Justin Harrington, Derek Carter Jr., Kekoura Tarnue, Jordan Walker, William Davis, and Darrian Lewis. Those who have eligibility beyond the 2025 season? Israel Boyce, Zae Jennings, Jason Cross Jr., Kaleb Gray, Chris Fileppo, and Julien Horton.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker
WR Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin
TE Sam Hamilton
OL Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth
DL Cameron Mallory
EDGE Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill
S Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles
