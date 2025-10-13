Mountaineers Now

2026 JUCO DB Aaron Edwards Decommits from West Virginia, Explains Why

WVU's 2026 class shrinks by one on Monday.

Monday afternoon, 2026 junior college defensive back Aaron Edwards decommitted from West Virginia.

"Because I am a spring graduate now, and I knew it would be a good decision, because they might not have a roster spot in the spring," Edwards told me. "So I just decommitted, but Coach (Zac) Alley said I still have a chance to come play in the spring, so I still have the offer. He just has to see if it will still be available in the spring."

Edwards will keep his options open and will still consider West Virginia in the months leading up to his final decision. Through five games this season, Edwards has registered 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception.

The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M product picked the Mountaineers back in mid-June over offers from Rutgers, Tulsa, New Mexico, Texas State, UTSA, and UTEP. Since his commitment, he's picked up offers from Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky.

With Edwards' decision, the Mountaineers now have three safeties in the 2026 class — Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, and Rickey Giles. Snyder has the frame to play the nickel/sam position, so WVU will likely have to add another body or two who can play deep, either via the transfer portal or through the high school ranks.

At the end of this season, WVU will lose Fred Perry, Justin Harrington, Derek Carter Jr., Kekoura Tarnue, Jordan Walker, William Davis, and Darrian Lewis. Those who have eligibility beyond the 2025 season? Israel Boyce, Zae Jennings, Jason Cross Jr., Kaleb Gray, Chris Fileppo, and Julien Horton.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker

WR Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin

TE Sam Hamilton

OL Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth

DL Cameron Mallory

EDGE Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill

S Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

